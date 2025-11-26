Projected Lineups for Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets – 11/26/25

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Natrionwide Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN360

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Nicholas Robertson

Easton Cowan — John Tavares — William Nylander

Steven Lorentz — Scott Laughton — Calle Jarnkrok

Max Domi — Nicolas Roy — Bobby McMann

Morgan Rielly — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe

Dakota Mermis — Troy Stecher

Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Philippe Myers, Sammy Blais, Dakota Joshua, Matias Maccelli

Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body, Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Brandon Carlo (lower body)

Status report

Matthews, Knies and Roy each will return; Matthews missed five games with a lower-body injury, Knies three games with a lower-body injury and Roy three games with an upper-body injury. … Forwards Joshua, Blais and Maccelli will come out.

Latest for THW:

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Kent Johnson

Cole Sillinger — Sean Monahan — Luca Pinelli

Zach Aston-Reese — Charlie Coyle — Isac Lundestrom

Miles Wood — Brendan Gaunce — Yegor Chinakhov

Zach Werenski — Ivan Provorov

Denton Mateychuk — Damon Severson

Brendan Smith — Dante Fabbro

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Jake Christiansen

Injured: Kirill Marchenko (lower body), Erik Gudbranson (hip), Boone Jenner (upper body), Mathieu Olivier (upper body)

Status report

Werenski will play after leaving in the second period of a 5-1 loss at the Washington Capitals on Monday. … Olivier, a forward, was injured in the same game and will not play. … Marchenko, a forward, will miss his second straight game. … Pinelli will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. … Smith will make his Blue Jackets debut; he signed a two-way contract Monday after being recalled from Cleveland and will replace Christiansen, a defenseman.

Latest for THW: