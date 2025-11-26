Projected Lineups for Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets – 11/26/25

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Natrionwide Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
MAPLE LEAFS (9-10-3) at BLUE JACKETS (11-9-3)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN360
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Nicholas Robertson
Easton Cowan — John Tavares — William Nylander
Steven Lorentz — Scott Laughton — Calle Jarnkrok
Max Domi — Nicolas Roy — Bobby McMann
Morgan Rielly — Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe
Dakota Mermis — Troy Stecher
Joseph Woll
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Philippe Myers, Sammy Blais, Dakota Joshua, Matias Maccelli
Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body, Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Brandon Carlo (lower body)
Status report
Matthews, Knies and Roy each will return; Matthews missed five games with a lower-body injury, Knies three games with a lower-body injury and Roy three games with an upper-body injury. … Forwards Joshua, Blais and Maccelli will come out.
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Kent Johnson
Cole Sillinger — Sean Monahan — Luca Pinelli
Zach Aston-Reese — Charlie Coyle — Isac Lundestrom
Miles Wood — Brendan Gaunce — Yegor Chinakhov
Zach Werenski — Ivan Provorov
Denton Mateychuk — Damon Severson
Brendan Smith — Dante Fabbro
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Jake Christiansen
Injured: Kirill Marchenko (lower body), Erik Gudbranson (hip), Boone Jenner (upper body), Mathieu Olivier (upper body)
Status report
Werenski will play after leaving in the second period of a 5-1 loss at the Washington Capitals on Monday. … Olivier, a forward, was injured in the same game and will not play. … Marchenko, a forward, will miss his second straight game. … Pinelli will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. … Smith will make his Blue Jackets debut; he signed a two-way contract Monday after being recalled from Cleveland and will replace Christiansen, a defenseman.
