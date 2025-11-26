Projected Lineups for Red Wings vs Predators – 11/26/25

by

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Nashville Predators at the Bridgestone Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PREDATORS (6-12-4) at RED WINGS (13-9-1)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDETX, FDSNSO

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Luke Evangelista
Steven Stamkos — Erik Haula — Matthew Wood
Michael Bunting — Michael McCarron — Jonathan Marchessault
Tyson Jost — Fedor Svechkov — Ozzy Wiesblatt

Nicolas Hague — Roman Josi
Brady Skjei — Nick Perbix
Spencer Stastney – Nick Blankenburg

Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen

Scratched: Adam Wilsby, Justin Barron

Injured: Cole Smith (lower body)

Status report

The Predators are expected to dress the same lineup for the third straight game.

Latest for THW:

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane — Marco Kasper — Alex DeBrincat
Jonatan Berggren — Nate Danielson — Mason Appleton
Michael Rasmussen — Andrew Copp — James van Riemsdyk

Jacob Bernard-Docker — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Travis Hamonic — Albert Johansson

Cam Talbot
John Gibson

Scratched: Marco Kasper, Elmer Soderblom

Injured: Simon Edvinsson (illness), J.T. Compher (illness)

Status report

Edvinsson, a defenseman, will miss his third straight game. … Compher did not participate in the Red Wings morning skate Wednesday, but the forward could play, Detroit coach Todd McLellan said.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner