Projected Lineups for Red Wings vs Predators – 11/26/25

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Nashville Predators at the Bridgestone Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PREDATORS (6-12-4) at RED WINGS (13-9-1)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNDETX, FDSNSO
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Luke Evangelista
Steven Stamkos — Erik Haula — Matthew Wood
Michael Bunting — Michael McCarron — Jonathan Marchessault
Tyson Jost — Fedor Svechkov — Ozzy Wiesblatt
Nicolas Hague — Roman Josi
Brady Skjei — Nick Perbix
Spencer Stastney – Nick Blankenburg
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Adam Wilsby, Justin Barron
Injured: Cole Smith (lower body)
Status report
The Predators are expected to dress the same lineup for the third straight game.
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane — Marco Kasper — Alex DeBrincat
Jonatan Berggren — Nate Danielson — Mason Appleton
Michael Rasmussen — Andrew Copp — James van Riemsdyk
Jacob Bernard-Docker — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Travis Hamonic — Albert Johansson
Cam Talbot
John Gibson
Scratched: Marco Kasper, Elmer Soderblom
Injured: Simon Edvinsson (illness), J.T. Compher (illness)
Status report
Edvinsson, a defenseman, will miss his third straight game. … Compher did not participate in the Red Wings morning skate Wednesday, but the forward could play, Detroit coach Todd McLellan said.
