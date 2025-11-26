Projected Lineups for Red Wings vs Predators – 11/26/25

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Nashville Predators at the Bridgestone Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDETX, FDSNSO

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Luke Evangelista

Steven Stamkos — Erik Haula — Matthew Wood

Michael Bunting — Michael McCarron — Jonathan Marchessault

Tyson Jost — Fedor Svechkov — Ozzy Wiesblatt

Nicolas Hague — Roman Josi

Brady Skjei — Nick Perbix

Spencer Stastney – Nick Blankenburg

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Adam Wilsby, Justin Barron

Injured: Cole Smith (lower body)

Status report

The Predators are expected to dress the same lineup for the third straight game.

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane — Marco Kasper — Alex DeBrincat

Jonatan Berggren — Nate Danielson — Mason Appleton

Michael Rasmussen — Andrew Copp — James van Riemsdyk

Jacob Bernard-Docker — Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Travis Hamonic — Albert Johansson

Cam Talbot

John Gibson

Scratched: Marco Kasper, Elmer Soderblom

Injured: Simon Edvinsson (illness), J.T. Compher (illness)

Status report

Edvinsson, a defenseman, will miss his third straight game. … Compher did not participate in the Red Wings morning skate Wednesday, but the forward could play, Detroit coach Todd McLellan said.

