Devils Defeat Red Wings in Heavyweight 4-3 Victory

The New Jersey Devils hosted the Detroit Red Wings at Prudential Center on Monday night, marking their first matchup of the season. The Devils were on the hunt for redemption following a three-game losing streak, while the Red Wings looked for their second consecutive win after defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 in overtime on Saturday. The final result was a 4-3 victory for the Devils.

Game Recap

The Devils had an early power play after J.T. Compher received a penalty for boarding Nico Hischier. Following a failed breakaway attempt after Compher left the box, Stefan Noesen ended up exchanging blows with him. New Jersey was left shorthanded after both players received a five-minute major for fighting, and Noesen earned an additional two minutes for roughing. Dougie Hamilton was also called for hooking halfway through the first period, but the Red Wings were unable to capitalize on the man advantage.

The home team got on the board first, after Timo Meier redirected Noesen’s shot from the blue line. But the Red Wings tied the game less than four minutes later, after Alex DeBrincat fired the puck past Jacob Markstrom.

New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings (Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images)

But it didn’t take long for the Devils to regain the lead. Hischier scored on a feed from Jesper Bratt, beating Cam Talbot to make it a 2-1 game. Cody Glass scored shortly afterwards, giving the Devils a 3-1 lead after 20 minutes of play.

Hamilton headed to the box for his second penalty of the night just 20 seconds into the second period, after a high stick on Emmitt Finnie. Detroit then scored a power play goal courtesy of James van Riemsdyk, assisted by Andrew Copp.

Connor Brown earned his sixth goal of the season 8:38 into the second, after Dawson Mercer fired the puck along the boards and set up Brown in front of the net.

In the third period, Dylan Larkin cut the Devils’ lead in half with the help of Lucas Raymond. Pandemonium broke out in front of the net immediately afterwards, with a large scrum directly in front of Markstrom’s crease.

As the clock wound down, the Devils held tight for a 4-3 win, despite the shots being 35-19 in favor of the Red Wings. But tensions spilled over after the final buzzer sounded, with every player on the ice joining in on a massive brawl. Once again, punches flew at Prudential Center, with Markstrom even getting in on the action at one point.

The Devils remain undefeated at home in regulation.

Looking Ahead

Both teams will be back in action on Wednesday night. The Devils will face the St. Louis Blues at home, while the Red Wings will take on the Nashville Predators at Little Caesars Arena.