3 Takeaways from Devils’ Intense 4-3 Win Over Red Wings

After a rough road trip, the New Jersey Devils headed home to face the Detroit Red Wings. In a contest that wasn’t short of drama, the Devils snapped a three-game skid and prevailed 4-3.

“We’re All Brothers Here”

Devils’ netminder Jacob Markstrom has mightily struggled this season. Coming into the night, he sported a 3.83 goals against average (GAA) and .864 save percentage (SV%). Tonight, he stopped 33 of 36 (.916%), including a multitude of high danger chances as the Red Wings dominated the pace of play from the second period on. Devils’ defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler said his netminder was “like a ninja”.

Per Moneypuck, he stopped +2.74 goals above expected — his second-best performance of the season. And to top it all off, Markstrom was one of many Devils to get involved in a ginormous scrum after the final horn as tensions fully boiled over. It’s a moment that the team can certainly build off of.

”We’re a tight group and here and we have a lot of fun together day in and day out,” said Devils’ forward Connor Brown. “That usually leads to us sticking up for one another.”

Siegenthaler, who was often right in the middle of the various scrums, shared the same sentiment: “We’re all brothers here (…) if someone gets pushed around, we stand up for each other and we’re there for each other. And I think that’s what we showed tonight.”

Home Cooking

The Devils are now 8-0-1 at Prudential Center — a nine-game point streak to start the season. They’ve been near impossible to beat in their barn, which is a breath of fresh air for a team that has left some serious home points on the table in recent seasons.

At “The Rock”, the Devils have scored 3.33 goals per game, which surpasses their road total of 2.85 per game.

But here’s the eye-popping stat: at home, they’ve given up just 2.11 goals per game — the best mark in the NHL. On the road, they’ve allowed 3.69 per game — the fifth-worst mark in the league. That’s a big difference.

“At home, we’ve just been way tighter,” said head coach Sheldon Keefe. “We just haven’t given up a lot of freebies [at home]…and a lot of our road games we’ve opened up the ice and allowed the other teams to skate through and get breakaways, 2-on-1s and odd-man rushes. That’s a recipe for losing and that’s where inconsistency has come up, but fortunately for us it hasn’t happened in this building. We’ve shown over and over again, particularly in this building, that we know how to play. We know what’s required but doing it every day in the NHL is a tough thing to do, and that’s the hill we have to climb.”

Cody Glass’ Impact

It was a bit of a surprise that Cody Glass was even available tonight, given his designation of “week-to-week” just nine days ago. But it certainly was a boost for the Devils; for the second time this season, Glass scored in the game following a return from injury.

It’s not just the offense that makes him effective, though Glass is on an 82-game pace of 30 goals which is certainly nothing to scoff at. But Glass continues to assert himself as one of the better defensive forwards in the league.

In Jack Hughes’ absence, their depth has been truly tested. On their recent road trip, sans-Glass, the bottom-six was regularly caved in and struggled to generate much.

Tonight, his line had two 5v5 goals as both Connor Brown also found twine. That’s as many 5v5 goals as the entire team had in the final three games of the road trip.

“It’s great for [Cody],” said Keefe. “It’s never easy missing time, never easy having to deal with injuries. But we’ve done a lot of winning when he’s played for us.”

Break glass in case of emergency? Literally: the Devils are 9-1-1 when Glass is in the lineup.

Moving Forward

The Devils — now 14-7-1 — will wrap up their brief two-game homestand with a duel against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday (7:00 PM).