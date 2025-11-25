Vasilevskiy Blanks Flyers en Route To Lightning Win

The Tampa Bay Lightning pick up another win, taking down the Philadelphia Flyers, 3-0. Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy was the standout player of the night, stopping 20 shots on goal to pick up his first shutout of the season. It’s his 41st career shutout overall.

The win pushed the Lightning into first place in the Atlantic Division. The Flyers remain close to the playoff line following the loss, trailing the Boston Bruins by one point.

Despite missing multiple key players, including Victor Hedman, Brayden Point and Ryan McDonagh, the Lightning managed to overcome a solid Flyers team. Despite the score, it didn’t exactly come easy.

Lightning Pick Up Another Quality Win

The game remained scoreless for most of the first period, with tempers flaring before anyone could get on the board. Flyers winger Nicolas Deslauriers and Lightning forward Curtis Douglas dropped the gloves for a good old-fashioned bout. Deslauriers proved to be overpowering for Douglas, sending him down to the ice to end the fight.

Nicolas Deslauriers caught Curtis Douglas with a right 😳🥊 pic.twitter.com/cw9ysfxp3N — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 25, 2025

The potential momentum-shifting fight didn’t give the Flyers an advantage for long. Emil Lilleberg fired a shot that was redirected by Brandon Hagel in front of the net to get the Lightning on the board. Each period would see a goal scored in the later minutes of it.

Anthony Cirelli tipped a pass from Hagel past Flyers’ goalie Samuel Ersson to extend the lead to 2-0. Hagel would pick up his second goal of the night on the empty net to put the dagger in and reach the final score.

Both Hagel and Nikita Kucherov finished with three points on the night. The game was mostly clean, with the first power play not coming until midway through the third period. However, neither team took advantage of the man advantage in the game.

The Lightning return to action on Wednesday when they host the Calgary Flames. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. Meanwhile, the Flyers head down to Sunrise for a game on Wednesday as well, when they play the Florida Panthers. Puck drop is also at 7 p.m.