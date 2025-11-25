Capitals Defensemen Critical in 5-1 Win Over Blue Jackets

The Washington Capitals put on a show for the home fans in a 5-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night at Capital One Arena. Capitals and Blue Jackets defenders combined for most of the scoring in the game, a rarity in today’s NHL. Washington improves to 12-9-2 with the win, while Columbus falls to 11-8-3 in 2025.

Game Summary

Washington’s Jakob Chychrun opened the scoring near the six-minute mark to provide a 1-0 advantage for the home squad. The veteran blueliner collected a rebound on a fanned shot attempt at the point and fired a shot above the glove of Elvis Merzlikins before finding twine in the back of the net. Chychrun’s goal was the only tally of the first period in Washington, D.C.

The Capitals exploded for three goals in over a 3:28 span late in the second period to bust the game wide open. Tom Wilson doubled the Capitals’ lead to 2-0 at 16:29 of the middle frame with his team-leading 12th goal of the campaign. Chychrun scored his second goal of the evening (and eighth of the season) to extend Washington’s lead to 3-0 with 15 seconds remaining in the period. But Washington wasn’t done as John Carlson scored with three seconds remaining for a 4-0 Capitals advantage at the second intermission.

Washington Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun celebrates after scoring a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets (Geoff Burke-Imagn Images)

Martin Fehervary scored four minutes into the third period to make the situation worse for Columbus. However, Denton Mateychuk responded 1:45 later for the Blue Jackets’ first trip through the fistbump line in the contest at 5-1. For those keeping track at home, that is five of six goals in the game scored by blueliners (or the previously stated 83% for the mathematically-inclined). It was the only mistake Logan Thompson made in an impressive Capitals victory. Washington’s netminder stopped 22 of 23 shots in the win, while Merzlinkins made 26 saves on 31 shots.

Up Next

Both teams return to the ice surface on Wednesday night ahead of the American Thanksgiving holiday. Washington (12-9-2) will host the Winnipeg Jets (12-9-0) in a battle between the two best squads during the 2024-25 regular season. Columbus (11-9-3) returns home to Nationwide Arena for a midweek matchup with the wilting Toronto Maple Leafs (9-10-3).