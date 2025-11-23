Projected Lineups for Kraken vs. Islanders – 11/23/25

The Seattle Kraken take on the New York Islanders at UBS Arena this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KRAKEN (11-5-5) at ISLANDERS (12-8-2)
5 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, MSGSN, KONG, SNP, SNW
Kraken projected lineup
Mason Marchment — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Eeli Tolvanen
Berkly Catton — Freddy Gaudreau — Shane Wright
Tye Kartye — Oscar Fisker Molgaard — Ryan Winterton
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans — Jamie Oleksiak
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Cale Fleury, Josh Mahura, Jani Nyman
Injured: Jared McCann (lower body), Kaapo Kakko (lower body), Matt Murray (lower body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate after each played Saturday.
Islanders projected lineup
Emil Heineman — Bo Horvat — Kyle Palmieri
Jonathan Drouin — Mathew Barzal — Maxim Shabanov
Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom
Casey Cizikas — Calum Ritchie — Anthony Duclair
Matthew Schaefer — Ryan Pulock
Adan Pelech — Tony DeAngelo
Adam Boqvist — Scott Mayfield
David Rittich
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Kyle MacLean, Marshall Warren
Injured: Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)
