Projected Lineups for Kraken vs. Islanders – 11/23/25

The Seattle Kraken take on the New York Islanders at UBS Arena this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KRAKEN (11-5-5) at ISLANDERS (12-8-2)

5 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, MSGSN, KONG, SNP, SNW

Kraken projected lineup

Mason Marchment — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Eeli Tolvanen

Berkly Catton — Freddy Gaudreau — Shane Wright

Tye Kartye — Oscar Fisker Molgaard — Ryan Winterton

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans — Jamie Oleksiak

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Cale Fleury, Josh Mahura, Jani Nyman

Injured: Jared McCann (lower body), Kaapo Kakko (lower body), Matt Murray (lower body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate after each played Saturday.

Islanders projected lineup

Emil Heineman — Bo Horvat — Kyle Palmieri

Jonathan Drouin — Mathew Barzal — Maxim Shabanov

Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom

Casey Cizikas — Calum Ritchie — Anthony Duclair

Matthew Schaefer — Ryan Pulock

Adan Pelech — Tony DeAngelo

Adam Boqvist — Scott Mayfield

David Rittich

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Kyle MacLean, Marshall Warren

Injured: Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)

