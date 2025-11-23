3 Takeaways From the Kraken’s 3-2 OT Win Over the Penguins

On Saturday, Nov. 22, the Seattle Kraken traveled to Pennsylvania to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game was scoreless in the first period, but the Kraken opened the scoring in the second. The Penguins answered back with a late goal in the second and then took the lead early in the third. The Kraken managed to score halfway into the third period to tie the game and force overtime. Ultimately, it was the Kraken who were victorious, 3-2.

Kraken’s Slow Start Helped Them

Both the Kraken and the Penguins had a slow start to the game, as neither team scored in the first period. However, Pittsburgh clearly controlled the puck, taking nine shots in the first 20 minutes compared to the Kraken’s three.

Related: Kraken Recall Forward Oscar Fisker Molgaard From Coachella Valley

Although the game got off to a slow start, it benefited Seattle, for they were the first team to score in the second period. Mason Marchment opened the scoring in the first minute and a half of the period. This was also his first goal since the Kraken’s home opener on Oct. 9 against the Anaheim Ducks. It took 19 games, but he finally broke his goal drought.

The Penguins outshot the Kraken 32 to 21 by the game’s end. After 60 minutes of regulation time, the score was still 2-2. While Pittsburgh made two shots in overtime and almost won, it was the Kraken whose one shot really mattered in the end.

Montour the OT Hero Once Again

Since the Kraken tied it up at the end of the game, overtime was needed to decide the winner. With less than a minute remaining, Ryker Evans held the puck behind Philipp Grubauer. He passed it to Frederick Gaudreau, who skated it through the neutral zone with Berkly Catton on his wing. Evans went back to the bench, and Brandon Montour came out onto the ice. Gaudreau passed it to Montour once he passed the blue line. He immediately took a shot, which won the game.

Seattle Kraken defenseman Brandon Montour and goaltender Philipp Grubauer celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins in overtime (Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images)

Last season, Montour scored an overtime game-winning goal against the Montreal Canadiens on March 13. That goal marked the fastest overtime-winner in history, coming in at just four seconds. While this game’s OT goal was not nearly as fast, this was Montour’s fifth OT goal in his NHL career.

Grubauer Kept the Kraken Alive

With the Kraken on the first half of a back-to-back, they had to make the decision of which goaltender to start in this game and which they would rest for tomorrow’s game. Head coach Lane Lambert ultimately decided on starting Grubauer in this game, and this was his best course of action.

Grubauer had an incredible performance, stopping 30 of the Penguins’ 32 shots. He earned a save percentage (SV%) of .938, which is now his highest so far this season.

According to MoneyPuck, Grubauer has 2.9 goals saved above expected (GSAx). In the six games he has played, he has only allowed 11 goals total.

With Matt Murray on injured reserve now, Grubauer will have to step up and play more games. Both goaltenders are incredibly strong backups for Joey Daccord. Although Grubauer had a slump last season, his performance to begin the 2025-26 season shows that he has put in the work in the offseason to really make a difference.

Kraken Have a Second Half of a Back-to-Back

The Kraken will have their second half of a back-to-back on Sunday, Nov. 23, when they take on the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. This is also the Kraken’s last game on their four-game road trip.