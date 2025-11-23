Projected Lineups for Wild vs Jets – 11/23/25

The Minnesota Wild take on the Winnipeg Jets at the Canada Life Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
WILD (11-7-4) at JETS (12-8-0)
4 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN3, FDSNNO, FDSNWI
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Danila Yurov — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno — Yakov Trenin — Nico Sturm
Liam Ohgren — Ben Jones — Tyler Pitlick
Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Zeev Buium — Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: David Jiricek, Daemon Hunt, Hunter Haight
Injured: Vladimir Tarasenko (lower body), Marco Rossi (lower body), Ryan Hartman (lower body), Vinnie Hinostroza (undisclosed)
Status report
Hinostroza “is going to be out a little bit,” according to Wild coach John Hynes, and the forward likely will likely be sent back to Minnesota for evaluation; Hinostroza left in the second period after a hit by Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Ryan Graves during Minnesota’s 5-0 win on Friday. … Sturm is expected to make his season debut after recovering from back surgery as the result of an injury during training camp.
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Vladislav Namestnikov — Adam Lowry — Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter — Jonathan Toews — Gustav Nyquist
Cole Koepke — Morgan Barron — Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley — Luke Schenn
Eric Comrie
Thomas Milic
Scratched: Colin Miller, Tanner Pearson
Injured: Haydn Fleury (concussion), Connor Hellebuyck (knee)
Status report
Scheifele did not take part in Jets practice on Saturday for maintenance, but is expected to play Sunday. … Hellebuyck is expected to be out 4-6 weeks after the goalie had knee surgery Saturday.
