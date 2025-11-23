Projected Lineups for Wild vs Jets – 11/23/25

The Minnesota Wild take on the Winnipeg Jets at the Canada Life Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

WILD (11-7-4) at JETS (12-8-0)

4 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN3, FDSNNO, FDSNWI

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Danila Yurov — Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno — Yakov Trenin — Nico Sturm

Liam Ohgren — Ben Jones — Tyler Pitlick

Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Zeev Buium — Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: David Jiricek, Daemon Hunt, Hunter Haight

Injured: Vladimir Tarasenko (lower body), Marco Rossi (lower body), Ryan Hartman (lower body), Vinnie Hinostroza (undisclosed)

Status report

Hinostroza “is going to be out a little bit,” according to Wild coach John Hynes, and the forward likely will likely be sent back to Minnesota for evaluation; Hinostroza left in the second period after a hit by Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Ryan Graves during Minnesota’s 5-0 win on Friday. … Sturm is expected to make his season debut after recovering from back surgery as the result of an injury during training camp.

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Vladislav Namestnikov — Adam Lowry — Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter — Jonathan Toews — Gustav Nyquist

Cole Koepke — Morgan Barron — Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley — Luke Schenn

Eric Comrie

Thomas Milic

Scratched: Colin Miller, Tanner Pearson

Injured: Haydn Fleury (concussion), Connor Hellebuyck (knee)

Status report

Scheifele did not take part in Jets practice on Saturday for maintenance, but is expected to play Sunday. … Hellebuyck is expected to be out 4-6 weeks after the goalie had knee surgery Saturday.

