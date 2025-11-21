Projected Lineups for Wild vs Penguins – 11/21/25

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Minnesota Wild at the PPG Paints Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
WILD (10-7-4) at PENGUINS (10-5-4)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, SN-PIT, NHLN, TVAS
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Danila Yurov — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno — Yakov Trenin — Vinnie Hinostroza
Liam Ohgren — Ben Jones — Tyler Pitlick
Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Zeev Buium — Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: David Jiricek, Daemon Hunt, Hunter Haight
Injured: Nico Sturm (back), Vladamir Tarasenko (lower body), Marco Rossi (lower body), Ryan Hartman (lower body)
Status report
Bogosian could return after missing 16 games with a lower-body injury. … Hunt, a defenseman, would exit Minnesota’s lineup if Bogosian plays. … Tarasenko did not travel with the Wild for the start of a three-game road trip after being placed on injured reserve Thursday; the forward has missed the past three games.
Penguins projected lineup
Connor Dewar — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Kevin Hayes — Evgeni Malkin – Anthony Mantha
Tommy Novak — Ben Kindel — Sam Poulin
Joona Koppanen — Blake Lizotte — Danton Heinen
Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea — Kris Letang
Ryan Graves — Connor Clifton
Arturs Silovs
Sergei Murashov
Scratched: Mathew Dumba, Harrison Brunicke, Philip Tomasino
Injured: Rickard Rakell (hand surgery), Rutger McGroarty (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body), Justin Brazeau (upper body), Noel Acciari (upper body), Tristan Jarry (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot), Ville Koivunen (lower body)
Status report
Poulin is expected to make his season debut after being recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.
