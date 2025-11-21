Projected Lineups for Blackhawks vs Sabres – 11/21/25

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Buffalo Sabres at the KeyBank Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLACKHAWKS (10-6-4) at SABRES (7-9-4)
7 p.m. ET; CHSN, MSG-B, SN
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ryan Greene — Connor Bedard — Tyler Bertuzzi
Oliver Moore — Frank Nazar — Ilya Mikheyev
Teuvo Teravainen — Ryan Donato — Colton Dach
Landon Slaggert — Sam Lafferty
Alex Vlasic — Louis Crevier
Wyatt Kaiser — Artyom Levshunov
Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy
Sam Rinzel
Arvid Soderblom
Spencer Knight
Scratched: None
Injured: Andre Burakovsky (undisclosed), Jason Dickinson (upper body), Nick Foligno (left hand), Laurent Brossoit (hip)
Status report
The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 3-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. … Burakovsky will not play; the forward was injured on a hit from Kraken defenseman Ryan Lindgren in the first period Thursday. … Soderblom is expected to start after Knight made 24 saves against Seattle. … Zucker will return after missing eight games because of illness.
Sabres projected lineup
Josh Doan — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker — Ryan McLeod — Jack Quinn
Isak Rosen — Tyson Kozak — Noah Ostlund
Jordan Greenway — Peyton Krebs — Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson — Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram — Conor Timmins
Jacob Bryson — Owen Power
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Colten Ellis, Zach Metsa, Josh Dunne
Injured: Michael Kesselring (lower body), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Zach Benson (lower body), Justin Danforth (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body)
Status report
Buffalo placed Mason Geertsen, a forward, on waivers Thursday to open the roster spot for Zucker, who was on injured reserve. … Benson is day to day and could return against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday, Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said; the forward has missed nine games.
