Projected Lineups for Flames vs Sabres – 11/19/25

The Calgary Flames take on the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLAMES (5-13-3) at SABRES (7-8-4)

7:30 p.m. ET; MSG-B, TVAS2, SN1

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Morgan Frost — Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee
Connor Zary — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg — Sam Morton — Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov — MacKenzie Weegar
Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal

Devin Cooley
Dustin Wolf

Scratched: John Beecher, Joel Hanley, Dryden Hunt

Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), Zayne Parekh (upper body), Samuel Honzek (upper body)

Status report

The Flames did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 5-2 loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday. … Cooley is expected to start after Wolf allowed four goals on 22 shots at Chicago. … Calgary claimed Beecher, a forward, off waivers from the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

Sabres projected lineup

Josh Doan — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch
Isak Rosen — Ryan McLeod — Jack Quinn
Jordan Greenway — Tyson Kozak — Peyton Krebs
Josh Dunne — Noah Ostlund — Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson — Rasmus Dahlin
Jacob Bryson — Owen Power
Bowen Byram — Conor Timmins

Colten Ellis
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Alex Lyon, Zach Metsa, Mason Geertsen

Injured: Michael Kesselring (lower body), Jason Zucker (illness), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Zach Benson (lower body), Justin Danforth (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body)

Status report

Benson rejoined the Sabres for their morning skate but will miss his ninth straight game; Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff said it will be “a short period of time” before the forward will return. … Zucker, a forward who has missed seven games, will be available to play when the Sabres host the Blackhawks on Friday. … Kesselring, a defenseman, will be out weeks, Ruff said Tuesday.

