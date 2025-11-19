Projected Lineups for Flames vs Sabres – 11/19/25

The Calgary Flames take on the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLAMES (5-13-3) at SABRES (7-8-4)

7:30 p.m. ET; MSG-B, TVAS2, SN1

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Morgan Frost — Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee

Connor Zary — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg — Sam Morton — Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov — MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal

Devin Cooley

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: John Beecher, Joel Hanley, Dryden Hunt

Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), Zayne Parekh (upper body), Samuel Honzek (upper body)

Status report

The Flames did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 5-2 loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday. … Cooley is expected to start after Wolf allowed four goals on 22 shots at Chicago. … Calgary claimed Beecher, a forward, off waivers from the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

Sabres projected lineup

Josh Doan — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch

Isak Rosen — Ryan McLeod — Jack Quinn

Jordan Greenway — Tyson Kozak — Peyton Krebs

Josh Dunne — Noah Ostlund — Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson — Rasmus Dahlin

Jacob Bryson — Owen Power

Bowen Byram — Conor Timmins

Colten Ellis

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Alex Lyon, Zach Metsa, Mason Geertsen

Injured: Michael Kesselring (lower body), Jason Zucker (illness), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Zach Benson (lower body), Justin Danforth (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body)

Status report

Benson rejoined the Sabres for their morning skate but will miss his ninth straight game; Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff said it will be “a short period of time” before the forward will return. … Zucker, a forward who has missed seven games, will be available to play when the Sabres host the Blackhawks on Friday. … Kesselring, a defenseman, will be out weeks, Ruff said Tuesday.

