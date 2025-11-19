Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Capitals – 11/19/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

OILERS (9-8-4) at CAPITALS (9-8-2)

7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, SN, TVAS

Oilers projected lineup

Matt Savoie — Connor McDavid — Jack Roslovic

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Andrew Mangiapane

Trent Frederic — Adam Henrique — Zach Hyman

Mattias Janmark — David Tomasek

Darnell Nurse — Evan Bouchard

Mattias Ekholm — Brett Kulak

Jake Walman — Alec Regula

Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: None

Injured: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Noah Philp (upper body), Curtis Lazar (upper body)

Status report

Philp and Lazar, each a forward, will miss the final three games of the Oilers’ seven-game road trip, coach Kris Knoblauch said Wednesday. … Edmonton will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the next three or four games, Knoblauch added. … Roslovic will move up to the first line and Hyman down to the third line.

Capitals projected lineup

Connor McMichael — Dylan Strome — Alex Ovechkin

Aliaksei Protas — Justin Sourdif — Tom Wilson

Anthony Beauvillier — Nic Dowd — Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime — Hendrix Lapierre — Ethen Frank

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Sonny Milano, Dylan McIlrath, Declan Chisholm

Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Status report

The Capitals held an optional morning skate Wednesday.

