Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Capitals – 11/19/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
OILERS (9-8-4) at CAPITALS (9-8-2)
7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, SN, TVAS
Oilers projected lineup
Matt Savoie — Connor McDavid — Jack Roslovic
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Andrew Mangiapane
Trent Frederic — Adam Henrique — Zach Hyman
Mattias Janmark — David Tomasek
Darnell Nurse — Evan Bouchard
Mattias Ekholm — Brett Kulak
Jake Walman — Alec Regula
Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: None
Injured: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Noah Philp (upper body), Curtis Lazar (upper body)
Status report
Philp and Lazar, each a forward, will miss the final three games of the Oilers’ seven-game road trip, coach Kris Knoblauch said Wednesday. … Edmonton will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the next three or four games, Knoblauch added. … Roslovic will move up to the first line and Hyman down to the third line.
Capitals projected lineup
Connor McMichael — Dylan Strome — Alex Ovechkin
Aliaksei Protas — Justin Sourdif — Tom Wilson
Anthony Beauvillier — Nic Dowd — Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime — Hendrix Lapierre — Ethen Frank
Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Sonny Milano, Dylan McIlrath, Declan Chisholm
Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)
Status report
The Capitals held an optional morning skate Wednesday.
