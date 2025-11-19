NHL Rumors: Odd Oilers Lines, Canadiens Trade, and Maple Leafs Job Security

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers are scrambling to manage injuries while making some eyebrow-raising lineup decisions. Meanwhile, the Montreal Canadiens are aggressively exploring the trade market as their roster continues to thin out. Finally, the Toronto Maple Leafs are dealing with yet another significant injury while pressure builds on GM Brad Treliving.

Oilers Dealing With Injuries and Odd Line Changes

The Edmonton Oilers were hit hard on this road trip, with head coach Kris Knoblauch confirming that both Noah Philp and Curtis Lazar will miss the remainder of the stretch with upper-body injuries. Cap space is tight, so Edmonton will be forced to run 11–7 for the foreseeable future — hardly ideal for a group already battling inconsistency. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will also not be back during this road trip, potentially joining the team on November 29.

As a result, the Oilers made some surprising lineup changes. Despite being one of the team’s best forwards since returning, Zach Hyman was moved down to the third line. Jack Roslovic, currently on a heater, jumps up to ride shotgun with Connor McDavid and Matt Savoie. Hyman will now skate with Adam Henrique and Trent Frederic, who haven’t exactly been world-beaters lately.

Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman takes a shot past Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Sean Walker (James Guillory-Imagn Images)

Around the league, there’s a growing sentiment that the Oilers are better than they’re showing. Elliotte Friedman told Bob Stauffer he’s not panicking, but he is worried about the team’s lack of passion. He described Edmonton’s overall demeanor as “meh,” pointing to long stretches of lifeless play.

With the team wildly inconsistent through 21 games, whispers around Kris Knoblauch’s job security are heating up. On Tuesday, insider Frank Seravalli revealed the seat underneath the Oilers’ bench boss “has gotten warmer.”

Canadiens Actively Working the Trade Market

Few teams are under more pressure to make a move right now than the Montreal Canadiens. TSN’s Darren Dreger says injuries have “fueled trade speculation” across the league, and Montreal is one of the most aggressive teams searching for help. With several forwards out long-term, the Canadiens are “scouring the league” for reinforcements — not necessarily targeting one position, but looking for any reliable NHL forward who can stabilize their lineup.

The issue is timing. It’s still early, sellers are scarce, and prices are sky-high. Most teams still believe they’re in the race, even if the standings suggest otherwise. That leaves GM Kent Hughes waiting for the market to open up, hoping the internal depth holds long enough to keep Montreal competitive. Despite their struggles, the Canadiens sit third in the Atlantic — but the margin for error is shrinking fast.

Matthew Knies Injured as Pressure Builds on GM Brad Treliving

Craig Berube confirmed that Matthew Knies’ lingering injury flared up, forcing him out of Tuesday’s lineup. He joins an already staggering list of injured Maple Leafs: Auston Matthews, Nicolas Roy, Scott Laughton, Chris Tanev, Brandon Carlo, Anthony Stolarz… and now Knies. Toronto is down seven core players and scrambling to keep pace in the standings.

Meanwhile, the pressure on GM Brad Treliving is intensifying. Insider James Mirtle says Treliving “doesn’t have long-term job security” and that a disastrous season could lead to sweeping organizational changes. On Tuesday, Treliving addressed the media, taking “full responsibility” for the team’s struggles but warning that major trades or coaching changes aren’t coming. He backed Berube strongly, insisting the issue lies with the players and himself, not the coaching staff. Treliving suggested, “You’re not trading your way out of problems,” and believed that Berube can get the team where they need to be.