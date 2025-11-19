Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Nylander, Woll, Blais & Duct-Taped Lineup

Some nights in Toronto, you can almost feel the tension lift off the building like steam from a kettle. After five straight losses and half the roster wrapped in ice packs, the Toronto Maple Leafs finally found a way to grab two points. It was messy, dramatic, and almost more human than heroic. In the end, the Maple Leafs beat the Blues 3-2 in overtime on Tuesday night.

But, for a team missing seven regulars, that might’ve been the only way this one was ever going to happen. The hockey gods seemed to be smiling and having a laugh at the Maple Leafs at the same time. The story of the night was William Nylander, mostly because he gave us all something to laugh about.

Accidentally batting a puck behind his own goalie? That’s a highlight piece for all the wrong reasons. Scoring the overtime winner with one of the best finishes of his career? That is a highlight piece for all the right reasons.

William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers during the first period of Game One of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

(Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

The whole night felt like a strange little play that only Nylander could star in: part comedy, part chaos, and somehow exactly what the team needed. There’s no one else like him.

Item One: The Maple Leafs Played A First Period That Finally Tilted the Right Way

Funny thing: for a team beaten up by injuries and nagging doubts, the first period might’ve been their best in a couple of weeks. It wasn’t polished, but the team showed some pride in their play. They skated downhill, played with purpose, and didn’t look like a team waiting for the next mistake to send them over the edge.

The power play, of all things, was the spark. Max Domi drew a high stick, Toronto earned nearly five and a half minutes with the man advantage, and they actually used it the way you’re supposed to—by buzzing, not freezing. Eleven shot attempts later, Jake McCabe snapped a point shot through traffic that beat Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington.

It evened the score after Nylander’s accidental opener, but more than anything, it reset the room. The Maple Leafs finally earned some momentum instead of waiting for it to come along like a bus that’s more than a few minutes late.

Item Two: Joseph Woll and the Gift of a Quiet Night

There’s something comforting about a goalie who doesn’t turn routine shots into heart attacks. Joseph Woll didn’t steal the game, but he didn’t give anything back either. That’s almost more valuable this season. Outside of a power-play backdoor one-timer and Nylander’s own goal, everything else stayed out. Simple. Clean. Professional. Calm.

St. Louis Blues’ Jordan Kyrou celebrates with Brayden Schenn, Dylan Holloway, Ryan Suter, and Colton Parayko after scoring against Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll (Jeff Curry-Imagn Images)

That’s been missing. In twenty games, the Maple Leafs have allowed two goals or fewer only four times. Those aren’t numbers you brag about; those are numbers you squint at. But Woll gave them exactly that result, looking steady and unbothered even as the Blues pushed late. No bad-timing goals. No groans from the crowd. Just saves that kept Toronto upright long enough for Nylander to do something special.

And a pat on the back for Steven Lorentz: his second-period goal mattered. It gave Toronto a 2–1 lead at a time when belief was on life support. Coaches love players like that—players who don’t need attention to make a difference. By the way, when was the last time we saw him play center?

Item Three: Maple Leafs Will Miss Injured Sammy Blais

The Maple Leafs might feel the loss of Sammy Blais, which is something nobody would’ve predicted before the season began. He’s been a part-time player, a late pickup, and a regular healthy scratch, yet his presence on the ice is noticeable. Blais brings an irregular but meaningful dose of physicality and reliability, even chipping in with a surprising first-line calibre pass that turned into a goal for Lorentz last night.

Sammy Blais, when he played for Craig Berube and the St. Louis Blues.

(Photo by Joe Puetz/NHLI via Getty Images)

With the lineup already thin, the Maple Leafs don’t have many players who can give them that kind of low-maintenance, bottom-six spark. Sadly for him, his night ended early when he began coughing up blood after a hit, forcing him out of the game.

His status for Thursday remains uncertain, and given that Matthew Knies is already sidelined, the timing couldn’t be worse. Blais might not be a star, but his injury exposes how fragile Toronto’s depth has become. Whether the Maple Leafs can continue to hold things together without players like him remains an open — and worrying — question.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

This game was neither perfect nor clean for the Maple Leafs. But it was the kind of night that reminds you why people stick with this team through thick and thin. Last night, even when half the roster is injured and the vibes are shaky, something wild and memorable can still happen. The team needed a spark, and Nylander provided it, even if he lit the lamp in the wrong net first.

Now comes the tricky part. Can the team build on this win? The speedy Columbus Blue Jackets arrive on Thursday, and the team has looked weak against them before. With the lineup still patched together by duct tape, the Maple Leafs don’t have much margin for error.

Still, a win like this can settle a room. It can remind a banged-up team that they’re still capable of dictating a game instead of surviving it. For now, that’s a positive on your two-sided list if you are keeping a tally.