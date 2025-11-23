Projected Lineups for Hurricanes vs Sabres– 11/23/25

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Buffalo Sabres at the KeyBank Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
HURRICANES (14-5-2) at SABRES (8-9-4)
1 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NHLN, MSG-B, SN1
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Nikolaj Ehlers — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake
William Carrier — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall — Mark Jankowski — Eric Robinson
Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker
K’Andre Miller — Jalen Chatfield
Mike Reilly — Joel Nystrom
Pyotr Kochetkov
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Alexander Nikishin, Brandon Bussi
Injured: Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Charles Alexis Legault (hand), Jesperi Kotkaniemi (lower body)
Status report
Neither team practiced Saturday. … Kochetkov could start after he was scratched for a 4-3 win at the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.
Sabres projected lineup
Josh Doan — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker — Ryan McLeod — Jack Quinn
Isak Rosen — Tyson Kozak — Noah Ostlund
Jordan Greenway — Peyton Krebs — Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson — Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram — Conor Timmins
Jacob Bryson — Owen Power
Colten Ellis
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Josh Dunne, Zach Metsa
Injured: Michael Kesselring (lower body), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Zach Benson (lower body), Justin Danforth (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body)
Status report
Benson could return after missing 10 games with a lower-body injury, but the Sabres will need to make a roster move in order to activate the forward from injured reserve.
