Projected Lineups for Hurricanes vs Sabres– 11/23/25

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Buffalo Sabres at the KeyBank Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

HURRICANES (14-5-2) at SABRES (8-9-4)

1 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NHLN, MSG-B, SN1

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Nikolaj Ehlers — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake

William Carrier — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall — Mark Jankowski — Eric Robinson

Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker

K’Andre Miller — Jalen Chatfield

Mike Reilly — Joel Nystrom

Pyotr Kochetkov

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Alexander Nikishin, Brandon Bussi

Injured: Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Charles Alexis Legault (hand), Jesperi Kotkaniemi (lower body)

Status report

Neither team practiced Saturday. … Kochetkov could start after he was scratched for a 4-3 win at the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.

Latest for THW:

Sabres projected lineup

Josh Doan — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker — Ryan McLeod — Jack Quinn

Isak Rosen — Tyson Kozak — Noah Ostlund

Jordan Greenway — Peyton Krebs — Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson — Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram — Conor Timmins

Jacob Bryson — Owen Power

Colten Ellis

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Josh Dunne, Zach Metsa

Injured: Michael Kesselring (lower body), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Zach Benson (lower body), Justin Danforth (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body)

Status report

Benson could return after missing 10 games with a lower-body injury, but the Sabres will need to make a roster move in order to activate the forward from injured reserve.

Latest for THW: