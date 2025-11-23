Projected Lineups for Hurricanes vs Sabres– 11/23/25

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Buffalo Sabres at the KeyBank Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

HURRICANES (14-5-2) at SABRES (8-9-4)

1 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NHLN, MSG-B, SN1

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Nikolaj Ehlers — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake
William Carrier — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall — Mark Jankowski — Eric Robinson

Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker
K’Andre Miller — Jalen Chatfield
Mike Reilly — Joel Nystrom

Pyotr Kochetkov
Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Alexander Nikishin, Brandon Bussi

Injured: Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Charles Alexis Legault (hand), Jesperi Kotkaniemi (lower body)

Status report

Neither team practiced Saturday. … Kochetkov could start after he was scratched for a 4-3 win at the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.

Sabres projected lineup

Josh Doan — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker — Ryan McLeod — Jack Quinn
Isak Rosen — Tyson Kozak — Noah Ostlund
Jordan Greenway — Peyton Krebs — Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson — Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram — Conor Timmins
Jacob Bryson — Owen Power

Colten Ellis
Alex Lyon

Scratched: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Josh Dunne, Zach Metsa

Injured: Michael Kesselring (lower body), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Zach Benson (lower body), Justin Danforth (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body)

Status report

Benson could return after missing 10 games with a lower-body injury, but the Sabres will need to make a roster move in order to activate the forward from injured reserve.

