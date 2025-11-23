Projected Lineups for Avalanche vs Blackhawks – 11/23/25

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

AVALANCHE (15-1-5) at BLACKHAWKS (10-7-4)

7 p.m. ET; CHSN, NHLN, ALT, SNO, SNE, TVAS

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Gabriel Landeskog

Ross Colton — Brock Nelson — Martin Necas

Parker Kelly — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson

Tristen Nielsen — Zakhar Bardakov — Jason Polin

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Josh Manson — Brent Burns

Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Ilya Solovyov

Injured: Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Joel Kiviranta (lower body), Valeri Nichushkin (lower body), Gavin Brindley (lower body)

Status report

The Avalanche did not hold a morning skate following their 3-0 victory at the Nashville Predators on Saturday. … Brindley, a forward, is week to week after being injured during a 6-3 win against the New York Rangers on Thursday. … Wedgewood will start after Blackwood made 35 saves Saturday.

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Greene — Connor Bedard — Tyler Bertuzzi

Teuvo Teravainen — Frank Nazar — Oliver Moore

Ryan Donato — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev

Colton Dach — Sam Lafferty

Alex Vlasic — Louis Crevier

Wyatt Kaiser — Artyom Levshunov

Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy

Sam Rinzel

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Landon Slaggert

Injured: Andre Burakovsky (undisclosed), Nick Foligno (left hand), Laurent Brossoit (hip)

Status report

Dickinson will return after missing 10 games with an upper body injury. He has not played since Oct. 30.

