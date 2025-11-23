Projected Lineups for Avalanche vs Blackhawks – 11/23/25

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

AVALANCHE (15-1-5) at BLACKHAWKS (10-7-4)

7 p.m. ET; CHSN, NHLN, ALT, SNO, SNE, TVAS

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Gabriel Landeskog
Ross Colton — Brock Nelson — Martin Necas
Parker Kelly — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson
Tristen Nielsen — Zakhar Bardakov — Jason Polin

Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Josh Manson — Brent Burns
Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski

Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Ilya Solovyov

Injured: Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Joel Kiviranta (lower body), Valeri Nichushkin (lower body), Gavin Brindley (lower body)

Status report

The Avalanche did not hold a morning skate following their 3-0 victory at the Nashville Predators on Saturday. … Brindley, a forward, is week to week after being injured during a 6-3 win against the New York Rangers on Thursday. … Wedgewood will start after Blackwood made 35 saves Saturday.

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Greene — Connor Bedard — Tyler Bertuzzi
Teuvo Teravainen — Frank Nazar — Oliver Moore
Ryan Donato — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev
Colton Dach — Sam Lafferty

Alex Vlasic — Louis Crevier
Wyatt Kaiser — Artyom Levshunov
Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy
Sam Rinzel

Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Landon Slaggert

Injured: Andre Burakovsky (undisclosed), Nick Foligno (left hand), Laurent Brossoit (hip)

Status report

Dickinson will return after missing 10 games with an upper body injury. He has not played since Oct. 30.

