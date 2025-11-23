Projected Lineups for Avalanche vs Blackhawks – 11/23/25

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
AVALANCHE (15-1-5) at BLACKHAWKS (10-7-4)
7 p.m. ET; CHSN, NHLN, ALT, SNO, SNE, TVAS
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Gabriel Landeskog
Ross Colton — Brock Nelson — Martin Necas
Parker Kelly — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson
Tristen Nielsen — Zakhar Bardakov — Jason Polin
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Josh Manson — Brent Burns
Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski
Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Ilya Solovyov
Injured: Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Joel Kiviranta (lower body), Valeri Nichushkin (lower body), Gavin Brindley (lower body)
Status report
The Avalanche did not hold a morning skate following their 3-0 victory at the Nashville Predators on Saturday. … Brindley, a forward, is week to week after being injured during a 6-3 win against the New York Rangers on Thursday. … Wedgewood will start after Blackwood made 35 saves Saturday.
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ryan Greene — Connor Bedard — Tyler Bertuzzi
Teuvo Teravainen — Frank Nazar — Oliver Moore
Ryan Donato — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev
Colton Dach — Sam Lafferty
Alex Vlasic — Louis Crevier
Wyatt Kaiser — Artyom Levshunov
Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy
Sam Rinzel
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Landon Slaggert
Injured: Andre Burakovsky (undisclosed), Nick Foligno (left hand), Laurent Brossoit (hip)
Status report
Dickinson will return after missing 10 games with an upper body injury. He has not played since Oct. 30.
