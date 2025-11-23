Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Sharks – 11/23/25

The Boston Bruins take on the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BRUINS (13-10-0) at SHARKS (10-9-3)

8 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Matej Blumel — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Alex Steeves — Marat Khusnutdinov — Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot — Fraser Minten — Mark Kastelic

Riley Tufte — Sean Kuraly — Michael Eyssimont

Nikita Zadorov — Jonathan Aspirot

Hampus Lindholm — Henri Jokiharju

Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Michael Callahan, Jeffrey Viel

Injured: Charlie McAvoy (upper body), Elias Lindholm (lower body), Jordan Harris (ankle surgery), Casey Mittelstadt (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Elias Lindholm was a full participant at practice Friday and could return after missing 10 games with a lower-body injury.

Sharks projected lineup

Philipp Kurashev — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith

William Eklund — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli

Adam Gaudette — Ty Dellandrea — Collin Graf

Barclay Goodrow — Zack Ostapchuk — Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov — Timothy Liljegren

Mario Ferraro — John Klingberg

Sam Dickinson — Vincent Desharnais

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Nick Leddy, Shakir Mukhamadullin

Injured: Michael Misa (lower body), Jeff Skinner (lower body)

Status report

Askarov is expected to start after Nedeljkovic made 24 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. … Dickinson could play after a being a healthy scratch for development reasons against the Senators. … Iorio, a defenseman, is expected to be recalled following a 14-day conditioning loan to San Jose of the American Hockey League.

