Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Sharks – 11/23/25

The Boston Bruins take on the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BRUINS (13-10-0) at SHARKS (10-9-3)
8 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, NESN
Bruins projected lineup
Matej Blumel — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Alex Steeves — Marat Khusnutdinov — Morgan Geekie
Tanner Jeannot — Fraser Minten — Mark Kastelic
Riley Tufte — Sean Kuraly — Michael Eyssimont
Nikita Zadorov — Jonathan Aspirot
Hampus Lindholm — Henri Jokiharju
Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Michael Callahan, Jeffrey Viel
Injured: Charlie McAvoy (upper body), Elias Lindholm (lower body), Jordan Harris (ankle surgery), Casey Mittelstadt (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Elias Lindholm was a full participant at practice Friday and could return after missing 10 games with a lower-body injury.
Sharks projected lineup
Philipp Kurashev — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith
William Eklund — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli
Adam Gaudette — Ty Dellandrea — Collin Graf
Barclay Goodrow — Zack Ostapchuk — Ryan Reaves
Dmitry Orlov — Timothy Liljegren
Mario Ferraro — John Klingberg
Sam Dickinson — Vincent Desharnais
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Nick Leddy, Shakir Mukhamadullin
Injured: Michael Misa (lower body), Jeff Skinner (lower body)
Status report
Askarov is expected to start after Nedeljkovic made 24 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. … Dickinson could play after a being a healthy scratch for development reasons against the Senators. … Iorio, a defenseman, is expected to be recalled following a 14-day conditioning loan to San Jose of the American Hockey League.
