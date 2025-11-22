Knight & Söderblom’s Partnership Aiding Blackhawks Early Success

Without solid goaltending in the NHL, teams can’t expect to go very far. It’s difficult to find a “franchise” goalie. It’s just as difficult to find a backup goaltender who can complement the starter just as well.

Yet, the Chicago Blackhawks have both of those things in their goalies, Spencer Knight and Arvid Söderblom.

Both are playing solid hockey. But what makes the partnership work goes beyond what you see on the ice.

Knight and Söderblom’s Effectiveness for Blackhawks

Seattle Kraken goaltending coach Steve Briere wrote a piece on “7 Habits of Highly Effective Goalies.” They were: 1). Passion. 2). Surround Yourself With Positive, Like-Minded People. 3). Write Down Goals 4). Plan 5). Habits 6). Consistency 7). Character.

When you look at the two goalies, the Blackhawks have seen all seven traits out of them this season.

Let’s start with the technical side. The Blackhawks have had a successful start to the season with a 10-7-4 record. On the goaltending side, they are fourth-best in the NHL with a team .909 SV% (Save percentage). Their goals against per game is 2.86, 12th in the league.

There’s been a lot of talk about Knight, who has the third-best SV% in the NHL (.922). However, Söderblom cannot be left out. He has an .881 SV% and a 3.46 GAA (Goals-against average). Keep in mind, it decreased from a .912 SV% and 2.52 GAA due to a 9-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 21. Aside from the team’s off night, Söderblom has been just fine as a backup.

When speaking about goaltending, you will rarely find the Blackhawks players or coach mentioning one without the other. Alex Vlasic and I discussed team confidence last week, and he said, in part, “…As a team right now, I think we believe in everybody, all the players. And obviously, our goalies, as well, have been so good. That’s a big reason why we feel confident as a team and why we’re winning a lot of these games…”

As far as the list goes, obviously, every hockey player has goals and plans for them. Knight and Söderblom’s passion and habits are evident in their play. Their consistency, especially, has been notable this season. But it’s the way they collaborate, as well.

I asked Knight about his partnership with Söderblom, “I say, it starts with the person, right? We have great people who are really caring, and then with him, it’s fun to play with him because I think we both have similar mindsets in terms of a little more [of a] calm demeanor. So, I think that’s nice to have someone like that, right? I think we have a pretty similar approach to the game that way.”

Knight continued, “So, I think we can bounce things off each other once in a while, which is nice. And to me, that’s the biggest thing as a goalie is, you want to have a good friendship. I think that carries over on the ice, because I think that’s the biggest thing is that it’s a unique position to have someone that understands the position, what it’s like. [It’s] very nice. Especially with a person like Sodie.”

Check number two off the list- surround yourself with positive, like-minded people.

Furthermore, I asked Söderblom for insight on how important it is for team success for goalies to have a good relationship, “Yeah, I think so. It helps, for sure, if the goalies get along and can push each other. Whoever is playing or whoever is not playing, we’re just pushing each other, and want the other guy to do well, because then the team plays good, and it’s easier for yourself to play good, as well. So, it all goes hand in hand if we’re supporting each other. So, I think that’s huge for a team, and I think the team sees that as well, if you’re getting along and pushing each other.”

Here’s where number seven on the list, character, comes in. When speaking to the goalies, there seems to be mutual admiration. No egos. Just a sound partnership with a shared goal of team success. And knowing there is a friendship beyond the ice is just as significant.

The Blackhawks have every reason to believe in Knight and Söderblom in net, and as they are building a solid foundation on their roster, their goaltending is reflecting the same.

With Chicago having lost their last two games, they’re looking for a spark to change the tide. In this situation (and in all), they feel fortunate to be able to rely on Knight and Söderblom as constants.

On Nov. 18, head coach Jeff Blashill stated, partly, “They’ve been very good. You know, I’ve said this a lot. They’ve allowed us to kind of learn through mistakes as a young team. So, I think that’s certainly a credit to them, and I think we’re lucky to have both of them…”