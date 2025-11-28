Projected Lineups for Flames vs Panthers – 11/28/25

The Calgary Flames take on the Florida Panthers at the Amerant Bank Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLAMES (8-14-3) at PANTHERS (12-10-1)

4 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SNW, SNO, SNE

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Morgan Frost — Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee

Connor Zary — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg — John Beecher — Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov — MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley — Brayden Pachal

Devin Cooley

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Jake Bean, Dryden Hunt, Sam Morton

Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), Zayne Parekh (upper body), Samuel Honzek (upper body)

Status report

Neither team had a morning skate. … Cooley may start for the Flames after relieving Wolf during the first period of Wednesday’s 5-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Latest for THW:

Panthers projected lineup

Mackie Samoskevich — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand

Jesper Boqvist — Evan Rodrigues — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — A.J. Greer

Noah Gregor — Luke Kunin — Jack Devine

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones

Uvis Balinskis — Jeff Petry

Daniil Tarasov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Donovan Sebrango

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Eetu Luostarinen (lower body), Cole Schwindt (broken arm)

Status report

Ekblad left Wednesday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers after blocking a shot in the final minute. Coach Paul Maurice said Thursday that Ekblad will play. … The only lineup change Florida is expected to make is having Tarasov (2-3-1) in net. He made 36 saves in beating the host Nashville Predators 8-3 on Monday.

Latest for THW: