Projected Lineups for Flames vs Panthers – 11/28/25

The Calgary Flames take on the Florida Panthers at the Amerant Bank Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLAMES (8-14-3) at PANTHERS (12-10-1)
4 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SNW, SNO, SNE
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau — Morgan Frost — Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee
Connor Zary — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg — John Beecher — Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov — MacKenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley — Brayden Pachal
Devin Cooley
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Jake Bean, Dryden Hunt, Sam Morton
Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), Zayne Parekh (upper body), Samuel Honzek (upper body)
Status report
Neither team had a morning skate. … Cooley may start for the Flames after relieving Wolf during the first period of Wednesday’s 5-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Panthers projected lineup
Mackie Samoskevich — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand
Jesper Boqvist — Evan Rodrigues — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — A.J. Greer
Noah Gregor — Luke Kunin — Jack Devine
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones
Uvis Balinskis — Jeff Petry
Daniil Tarasov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Donovan Sebrango
Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Eetu Luostarinen (lower body), Cole Schwindt (broken arm)
Status report
Ekblad left Wednesday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers after blocking a shot in the final minute. Coach Paul Maurice said Thursday that Ekblad will play. … The only lineup change Florida is expected to make is having Tarasov (2-3-1) in net. He made 36 saves in beating the host Nashville Predators 8-3 on Monday.
