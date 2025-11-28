Projected Lineups for Devils vs Sabres – 11/28/25

The New Jersey Devils take on the Buffalo Sabres at the KeyBank Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DEVILS (15-7-1) at SABRES (9-10-4)
4 p.m. ET; MSG-B, MSG
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt
Ondrej Palat — Dawson Mercer — Arseny Gritsyuk
Juho Lammikko — Cody Glass — Connor Brown
Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Stefan Noesen
Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes — Simon Nemec
Brenden Dillon — Colton White
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski
Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (undisclosed), Brett Pesce (hand), Johnathan Kovacevic (knee), Marc McLaughlin (undisclosed), Evgenii Dadonov (undisclosed)
Status report
Neither team practiced Thursday.
Sabres projected lineup
Zach Benson — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker — Ryan McLeod — Jack Quinn
Josh Doan — Noah Ostlund — Tyson Kozak
Josh Dunne — Peyton Krebs — Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson — Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram — Conor Timmins
Jacob Bryson — Owen Power
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Jordan Greenway, Colten Ellis, Zach Metsa
Injured: Michael Kesselring (lower body), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body)
Status report
Norris could possibly return to the lineup. The center has missed 21 games since he was injured in Buffalo’s season opener on Oct. 9, and at practice Tuesday skated on a line with Ostlund and Kozak and also rotated in on the top power-play unit. Coach Lindy Ruff said Tuesday he hadn’t ruled him out for the weekend; the Sabres play at Minnesota on Saturday. If he returns, Kozak could center the fourth line, with Krebs at left wing and Dunne scratched.
