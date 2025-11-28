Projected Lineups for Devils vs Sabres – 11/28/25

The New Jersey Devils take on the Buffalo Sabres at the KeyBank Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DEVILS (15-7-1) at SABRES (9-10-4)

4 p.m. ET; MSG-B, MSG

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat — Dawson Mercer — Arseny Gritsyuk

Juho Lammikko — Cody Glass — Connor Brown

Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Stefan Noesen

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes — Simon Nemec

Brenden Dillon — Colton White

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (undisclosed), Brett Pesce (hand), Johnathan Kovacevic (knee), Marc McLaughlin (undisclosed), Evgenii Dadonov (undisclosed)

Status report

Neither team practiced Thursday.

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker — Ryan McLeod — Jack Quinn

Josh Doan — Noah Ostlund — Tyson Kozak

Josh Dunne — Peyton Krebs — Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson — Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram — Conor Timmins

Jacob Bryson — Owen Power

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Jordan Greenway, Colten Ellis, Zach Metsa

Injured: Michael Kesselring (lower body), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body)

Status report

Norris could possibly return to the lineup. The center has missed 21 games since he was injured in Buffalo’s season opener on Oct. 9, and at practice Tuesday skated on a line with Ostlund and Kozak and also rotated in on the top power-play unit. Coach Lindy Ruff said Tuesday he hadn’t ruled him out for the weekend; the Sabres play at Minnesota on Saturday. If he returns, Kozak could center the fourth line, with Krebs at left wing and Dunne scratched.

