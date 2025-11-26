Projected Lineups for Sabres vs Penguins – 11/26/25

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at the PPG Paints Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SABRES (9-9-4) at PENGUINS (10-6-5)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
Josh Doan — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker — Ryan McLeod — Jack Quinn
Zach Benson — Noah Ostlund — Tyson Kozak
Josh Dunne — Peyton Krebs — Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson — Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram — Conor Timmins
Jacob Bryson — Owen Power
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Colten Ellis, Zach Metsa, Jordan Greenway
Injured: Michael Kesselring (lower body), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body)
Status report
Norris practiced on a line with Ostlund and Benson on Tuesday, but will not play against the Penguins, Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said; the forward has been out since being injured in a 4-0 season-opening loss to the New York Rangers on Oct. 9.
Penguins projected lineup
Connor Dewar — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Kevin Hayes — Evgeni Malkin – Anthony Mantha
Ville Koivunen — Tristan Broz — Tommy Novak
Joona Koppanen — Blake Lizotte — Danton Heinen
Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea — Kris Letang
Ryan Graves — Mathew Dumba
Tristan Jarry
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Connor Clifton, Ben Kindel, Sergei Murashov
Injured: Rickard Rakell (hand surgery), Rutger McGroarty (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body), Justin Brazeau (upper body), Noel Acciari (upper body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)
Status report
Rust is expected to play after missing practice Monday and Tuesday because of an illness. … Jarry will return and start after missing seven games with a lower-body injury. … Broz could make his NHL debut after being recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Monday. … Koivunen will return after missing three games with a lower-body injury.
