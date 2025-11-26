3 Things the Penguins Are Thankful For in 2025

As the Pittsburgh Penguins head into the quarter-mark of the season, they find themselves in a lot better spot than they were last season. They currently sit at 10-6-5 good for fifth in the Metropolitan Division and third in the wild card in the Eastern Conference. They have had injuries bite them a bit, with the likes of Justin Brazeau, Rickard Rakell, and Tristan Jarry all missing time, but have been able to tread water and stay afloat. With American Thanksgiving a day away (Nov. 27), what are the Penguins thankful for to this point of the 2025-26 season?

Veterans Continuing to Perform at a High Level

With the aging core the Penguins have in Sidney Crosby, Erik Karlsson, Kris Letang, and Evgeni Malkin, there’s always the question of production dropping off. To this point, the production has been great to start the season (outside of Letang). Both Crosby and Malkin are leading the way in offensive production, tallying 23 and 24 points, respectively. Malkin has been more of the distributor, while Crosby has been the steady all-around player (13 goals, 10 assists). Karlsson has had his best start in his third season with the Penguins after being acquired ahead of the 2023-24 season from the San Jose Sharks. It has not been just his offensive numbers (13 points); he has also played a more well-rounded defensive game and excelled in the system and philosophies that new head coach Dan Muse has instilled.

Sidney Crosby, Erik Karlsson and Evgeni Malkin have led the way for the Penguins this season. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

It has not only been the Penguins’ mainstays who have been strong to start the season, with players like offseason additions Anthony Mantha and Justin Brazeau being a major shot in the arm for the lineup. Even with Brazeau being out with an injury, he had a great start to his time as a Penguin. Alongside Malkin and Mantha, the three created a great second line for the Penguins to start the season, while the top line got off to a bit of a sluggish start.

Youth & Depth Stepping Up

As general manager (GM), Kyle Dubas and the organization look toward the future while also trying to stay competitive with the group they have. At various points, youth have been added to the roster, and they have done well for the most part. The mainstay in the lineup has been 2025 first-round pick Benjamin Kindel. Kindel earned a spot on the roster out of training camp and has played both in a third-line role and on the top line. At this point, he seems better suited to play his natural position, center on the third line, and bring some secondary offense to the lineup. Others like Harrison Brunicke, Filip Hallander, and Ville Koivunen have played different roles and have varying levels of success; it bodes well for the future of the Penguins and gives a glimpse as to what is to come. Tristan Broz is another player who could earn his spot on the roster on a long-term basis after his call-up and will make his NHL debut against the Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 26.

Goaltending Off To a Solid Start

Coming into the season, the goaltending position was a concern and an area of uncertainty. Jarry had a few underwhelming seasons, and the offseason acquisition, Arturs Silovs, was a bit of a question mark. He had a strong season in the American Hockey League (AHL), but had not had much NHL playing time during the 2024-25 season with the Vancouver Canucks. But to this point, the goaltending play as a whole has been a strong aspect of the Penguins’ game. Both Jarry and Silovs have save percentages over .900 and have both looked strong.

Another younger player has earned a shot at the NHL level in part because of Jarry’s injury, as Sergei Murashov made his NHL debut earlier this season. He has only played in three games, but has not looked out of place in the net and earned his first shutout and win in just his second career start. He is another player who is showing what the future holds for the Penguins as an organization.

Plenty to Be Thankful For

The Penguins and their fanbase have had plenty to be thankful for to start the 2025-26 regular season, and will need those things to continue going the right way to achieve long-term success. There are plenty of other things that have gone well for the Penguins, including the success of their AHL affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, and their special teams. Here’s to hoping that come Christmas time, things are still on the up-and-up for the Penguins as they look to keep themselves in the hunt for a playoff spot.