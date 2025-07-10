Getting to Know the Newest Penguins: Justin Brazeau

With the offseason slowing down a bit for the Pittsburgh Penguins and general manager Kyle Dubas, there is a sense that there won’t be any more major moves for the team, at least not for now. However, rumors are circulating on a day-to-day basis involving some names, such as Bryan Rust and Erik Karlsson. With those two being the main talking points for several months, the Penguins have bolstered their roster for the upcoming season. So far, we have looked at the careers of free-agent signee Anthony Mantha as well as the newly acquired Connor Clifton from the Buffalo Sabres in what should be a long list of “Getting to Know New Pittsburgh Penguins.” One unexpected name that Dubas targeted and successfully signed was free agent Justin Brazeau.

Making a Mark With the North Bay Battalion

Brazeau was drafted in the 13th round of the 2014 OHL Priority Selection by the North Bay Battalion. Early in his Ontario Hockey League (OHL) career, he showed a few signs of why he was a late draft pick. His first two seasons were an uphill climb trying to grasp the strong play of one of the best junior leagues in North America. However, he managed to catch on by his second season. Through 132 games, he managed 28 goals and 50 points, but no one knew how big of a step he would take in year three. During the 2017-18 season, Brazeau turned heads and made his hometown of New Liskeard, ON, CAN, proud. He managed to double his point production from just a season ago, scoring 39 goals and grabbing 36 points in 68 games. He continued that incredible play into the playoffs, scoring five goals and seven points in five games.

After showing how much work he put into bettering himself and being one of the strong leaders on the Battalion, his teammates and staff rewarded him with the captain’s “C” for his final season. If there was one thing the Battalion coaching staff knew Brazeau would do when given the “C,” it was that he would back up his talk with actions. He did exactly that, leading the OHL in goals (61), his team in assists (52), and points (113). After an incredible season, he was named the recipient of the Leo Lalonde Trophy as OHL Overage Player of the Year and earned the Jim Mahon Trophy for being the OHL’s top-scoring winger. At the end of his 20-year-old season, his long and difficult journey to earning an NHL contract began.

From OHL Star to Determined Undraftee

Brazeau was an undrafted 27-year-old forward who was ranked 179th among North American skaters in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by NHL Central Scouting. Coming out of the OHL as a free agent, Dubas signed the young forward to a two-year contract with the Toronto Marlies in the American Hockey League (AHL). He went on to play just one game and spent the rest of the season with their ECHL affiliate, the Newfoundland Growlers. He skated in 57 games with the Growlers, scoring 27 goals and collecting 55 points. For his tremendous efforts in the ECHL, he was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team for the 2019-20 season.

Justin Brazeau, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

After an impressive first season in the ECHL, he earned a roster spot with the Marlies for the 2020-21 season. In a shortened season, he played in 21 games for the Marlies. He scored his first AHL goal on Feb. 21, 2021, in a 7-1 win over the Stockton Heat. In total, he scored four goals and five points. He ultimately found a new home with the Providence Bruins, splitting the season with them and the Maine Mariners in the ECHL. His ECHL career saw more glimpses of point production, scoring 10 goals and collecting 10 assists in 18 games. Unable to find his footing completely just a season prior, he started to find his game and point production with Providence, collecting 31 points in 51 games. His career with Providence kept getting stronger, and the Bruins’ organization was taking notice quickly. Through the next season and a half in the AHL, where he put up 82 points in 116 games, Brazeau signed his first NHL contract with the Boston Bruins on Feb. 18, 2024.

What was once a dream turned into a reality as Brazeau laced up the skates in his very first NHL game. Though light on ice time, seeing just 11:22, he instantly made an impact, scoring his first goal and being a plus-2 in a 4-3 shootout win over the Dallas Stars. Liking his strong, physical play, the Bruins kept him on the team. He finished the season playing 19 games, scoring five goals and seven points. Last season, Brazeau split time between the Bruins (57 games) and the Minnesota Wild (19 games), where he put up a combined 11 goals and 22 points.

Chance to Earn a Permanent NHL Spot

Playing parts of two seasons with the Bruins and Wild, Brazeau has the chance to find a permanent home and roster spot with the Penguins. He took a major step last season in being a full-time NHL player, but it will take a ton of work to keep his spot this season. Reuniting with his former undrafted signee, Dubas is very familiar with what Brazeau can bring to a team and the impact he has on the game. He is a young guy with a massive frame, 6-foot-6 and 227 pounds, both things that will fit the new mold that is forming. The Hockey Writers have him projected to be on the fourth line in the first edition of their Penguins’ roster projection. While it won’t be easy, there is room for him to improve and earn middle-six minutes on the third line. Bringing that toughness and grit to the roster will help the Penguins be more difficult to play against, one thing Dubas has preached he wants to see come from his team many times.