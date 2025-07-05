Getting to Know New Pittsburgh Penguin: Connor Clifton

We are a little over two months away from the Pittsburgh Penguins playing their first preseason game against the Montreal Canadiens. General manager (GM) Kyle Dubas’ plans have been put into action as the team has entered a rebuild while also trying to stay as competitive as possible. Heading into the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, the fans were unsure exactly who the Penguins would draft to bolster their prospect pool (from ‘Penguins make a whopping 13 picks in the 2025 NHL draft, their most in 31 years,’ Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, June 28, 2025).

There was also uncertainty about whether or not they would make a trade to either bring guys in or ship players out. Those questions were answered as Dubas made a move that sent Conor Timmins and Isaac Belliveau to the Buffalo Sabres for the 39th pick in the draft and defenseman Connor Clifton. On one hand, the move did not make too much sense as Timmins is three years younger and looked to fit the Penguins’ backend well. On the other hand, he needed a contract while Clifton still has a year remaining on his three-year contract, carrying a $3.33 million average annual value. What does Clifton have in his game that made Dubas want to bring him in to wear the black and gold?

Juniors to Pro Hockey

Clifton is a product of Long Branch, NJ, and elected to stay close to home for his first two seasons of eligibility playing junior hockey. He played for the New Jersey Hitmen in the Empire Junior Hockey League (EmJHL) and Eastern Junior Hockey League (EJHL) from 2010 to 2012, but also earned chances to play for the United States National Team Developmental Program (USNTDP) in the United States Hockey League from 2011-2013. His time with the USNTDP was solid from a point-production standpoint, but mostly from a defensive standpoint. Through 101 games between those teams, he collected 22 assists and 35 points while going a plus-16. He showcased some offensive prowess and defensive stability at the lower levels.

Post-junior career, Clifton attended Quinnipiac University for four seasons, being named captain in his senior season. His freshman season came during the 2013-14 season and started with a bang, literally and figuratively. He dressed in 36 games, scoring five goals, nine points, a plus-17 rating, and 106 penalty minutes. Over the next three years at Quinnipiac, he played 120 games, scoring 14 goals and 47 points, and went a plus-22 to end his collegiate career. In his senior season, they went on to win the NCAA ECAC championship. Clifton was named to the NCAA Championship All-Tournament team, ECAC All-Tournament team, and ECAC Tournament Most Valuable Player.

Connor Clifton, Buffalo Sabres (Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images)

Clifton was a fifth-round draft pick of the Phoenix Coyotes, who took him 133rd overall in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. Spending all four seasons at Quinnipiac, Clifton ultimately became a free agent and signed with the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) to begin his professional career. During the 2017-18 season, he made his professional hockey debut with the Bruins. He found himself fitting in nicely in Providence as he scored four goals, and 13 points, and went plus-11 on the campaign. Over the next two seasons, Clifton began splitting time between Providence in the AHL and the Boston Bruins. With Providence, he was an offensive juggernaut from the backend as he registered 27 points in 55 games. Once he made the jump to the NHL, his defense became more of a reliability in his game.

In 50 games with Boston, Clifton registered just three points. Despite the lack of offensive draw, his defensive ability shone, going plus-9. Over the next five seasons, he became an NHL regular between the Bruins (2020-23) and Sabres (2023-25). He has been a consistent go-to for both clubs, playing 75% or more of the games since the 2020-21 season.

How Will He Fit With the Penguins?

One thing Dubas wanted to do was gain more physicality within the team, something he felt was lacking up to this point of his tenure as GM. He feels as though Clifton brings just that on the backend. Though not a massive guy, listed at 5-foot-11, Clifton still plays the game with a ton of heart and grit. He is not afraid to get into board battles in the corners with bigger guys, and he will stand his ground when it comes to fighting. For a GM who wants to add toughness to his lineup, Clifton is the perfect fit for that. The defensive aspect of his game is solid, as he has been a plus player in all but two seasons of his NHL career. His hockey IQ to be aware of when and when not to join rushes is one of the positives to his game. He is not a highly offensive guy, but he can jump up into the play when he sees an opportunity to create an odd-man situation.

Building a tough team to play against while also trying to rebuild is not the easiest thing in the world. Though some guys fit what GMs want to do, sometimes they do not work out. If Dubas wants to build a more resilient team, it is not going to involve signing flashy players. While there are guys who are skilled and can play with grit, the likelihood of getting them at the right price is slim. Players like Clifton give the Penguins the resiliency they want to have in the lineup with a decently cheap cap hit. They are not locked into him long-term either, which makes sense why they brought him in. While laying at least two hits per game, Clifton has sacrificed his body to block shots more over the last three seasons, blocking 353 shots. Only time will tell if this deal works out the way Dubas wants it to, but I would not be surprised to see Clifton wearing the Penguins’ colors beyond this season if Dubas likes what he sees.