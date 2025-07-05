Miami RedHawks 2025-26 Transfer Class Profile: Max Helgeson

Max Helgeson, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound forward from Anchorage, Alaska, joined Miami in April as a graduate transfer ahead of the 2025–26 season. He’s 24 years old and will turn 25 in December. This will be his final year of NCAA eligibility.

Helgeson’s Career

Helgeson played the last three seasons at Alaska Anchorage, where he was an important piece in the program’s rebuild. He skated in 95 games for the Seawolves, putting up 68 points (33 goals, 35 assists). He led the team in goals in each of his first two seasons and posted a career-best 27 points (14 goals, 13 assists) in 2023–24.

In the 2024–25 season, he finished third on the team with 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists). He was one of just two players to appear in all 34 games. He recorded a season-high three assists in a 3–3 tie against rival Alaska Fairbanks and had a five-game point streak in February, where he scored three goals and added four assists over that span.

Max Helgeson, University of Alaska Anchorage (Photo credit: Stephanie Burgoon)

Before UAA, Helgeson played the 2021–22 season at Lindenwood, where he helped the program win an ACHA National Championship. He had 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) in 16 games. Prior to that, he spent two seasons with the Kenai River Brown Bears (NAHL), where he totaled 85 points (37 goals, 48 assists) and wore an “A” both years.

He also served as an alternate captain for two seasons at UAA and was a three-time winner of the program’s Fan Favorite award.

“Max helped get the program back online as a hometown kid,” UAA head coach Matt Shasby said. “For the next step in his life, he’ll get a different experience at Miami in his last year of college hockey. We’re fully supportive of his decision.”

“It’s the right move for Max personally and the right move for our hockey team,” Shasby added. “To have that three-year voice along with Connor and Whitey, they kind of got the program back started again, so it makes sense they all leave together. Max gave us three great years, highly productive. He earned himself a nice opportunity to compete in the NCHC.”

Fit at Miami

Helgeson faced Miami last October when UAA traveled to Oxford. The RedHawks swept the weekend series, but Helgeson picked up one assist and was noticeable throughout.

Max Helgeson, University of Alaska Anchorage (Photo credit: Stephanie Burgoon)

I’m excited to see how his game translates to NCHC play, a tougher, more physical league. His north-south style and willingness to get to the hard areas should serve him well and should help continue the new culture in Oxford.

Found this highlight of a nice net-front goal scored by transfer Max Helgeson of @MiamiOH_Hockey. Last season with @UAASeawolves, the alternate captain went 8-11-19 in 34 GP.



Going to be interesting to see how his high-energy playing style translates to @TheNCHC. pic.twitter.com/CTVBCseyJJ — Matthew Buhrmann (@Mbuhrmann61) June 22, 2025

On the ice, Helgeson is fast and effective on the rush. He can blow by defenders with his first step and is not afraid to get in tight and score gritty goals. He’s got slick hands and a quick release around the net. He reads breakouts well, supports the puck in all three zones, and brings a reliable two-way presence.

Going to start doing some player profiles on @MiamiOH_Hockey's transfer class here soon. Found this video of a slick backhand goal by Max Helgeson while doing some digging on @UAASeawolves Youtube. pic.twitter.com/toC0s2h5CB — Matthew Buhrmann (@Mbuhrmann61) June 16, 2025

Helgeson is expected to slot into a middle-six role with possible power-play usage and take on a leadership role as an older player on a younger team. He seems to be a great locker room guy who can mentor younger players, with the majority of this team expected to be freshmen. He played on the top line for the Seawolves last season and could push for top-six minutes again at Miami.

Helgeson has a lot of experience in big games and should be able to help the younger guys adjust to the pace and pressure of college hockey. He sets good screens in front of goalies and does a lot of the little things right.

Miami will play in two in-season tournaments this year, the Friendship Four and the Great Lakes Invitational, giving the team a chance to experience playoff-style hockey early in the season. That’s something head coach Anthony Noreen emphasized when talking about the importance of building that mindset.

“We’re a team where our returning guys didn’t get a chance to play playoff hockey last year,” Noreen said. “For incoming guys, I think it’s an opportunity to feel what a playoff atmosphere and build-up being a part of that experience. I just think it will be really good for everybody in our locker room to feel that and be part of that. Learn from it. Grow from it. Hopefully, put it in the bank and make us better the next time we face it in the future.”

I’m really high on Helgeson to come in, make an impact, and help get this program back on track. He brings experience, effort, and the kind of presence that can really help a young team.

