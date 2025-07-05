11 RFAs Elect For Salary Arbitration in 2025 Offseason

The NHL Players Association has announced that 11 players have filed for salary arbitration for the 2025 offseason. Salary arbitration is an option for restricted free agents to file for, and an independent arbitrator is then able to award a salary to the player, and can either be a one- or two-year deal.

For a full explanation of arbitration, Puckpedia has a breakdown here.

A player who files for arbitration can still sign a contract with their team up until the hearing with the arbitrator begins; however, they are now ineligible for an offer sheet. Teams have until 5 p.m. on July 6 to exercise their option to file arbitration with a player.

RFA’s Filing for Arbitration

Morgan Barron, Winnipeg Jets

After another effective season as a bottom-six winger, Morgan Barron has filed for arbitration. Regardless of whether or not a one or two-year deal is awarded, this deal will lead Barron to unrestricted free agency. Barron has posted 54 points over the last three seasons, with 15 of those coming in the 2024-25 season. He is a good two-way player who is able to pitch in a bit offensively, but can also play well defensively.

Lukas Dostal, Anaheim Ducks

Despite the Anaheim Ducks struggling yet again, Lukas Dostal was a very bright spot for the club. Posting a record of 23-23-7 and a .903 save percentage, he was arguably their most valuable asset coming out of this past season. Dostal is 25 years old, and over the past two seasons, he has played in 98 games, which is a clear sign that he is ready and able to take over the crease as the starter, especially after the departure of John Gibson.

Drew Helleson, Anaheim Ducks

Sticking with the Ducks, defenseman Drew Helleson also filed for arbitration. The 6-foot-3, right-shot defenseman broke into the league and had a pretty impressive rookie season, given the expectations for him. He was physical, blocked lots of shots, and was a steady addition to the blue line for the Ducks. Helleson finished 12th in Calder Trophy voting in 2024-25.

Kaapo Kakko, Seattle Kraken

After being dealt by the New York Rangers, the former second-overall draft pick joined the Seattle Kraken and had a big jump in production, scoring 30 points in his final 49 games of the season. Kakko has done really well adjusting his game into becoming a two-way winger, and while he hasn’t lived up to the offensive output many would hope for at second overall, he is establishing himself as a good asset for the Kraken.

Nicholas Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs

Nicholas Robertson has struggled to establish himself as a full-time roster player for the Toronto Maple Leafs, but took a big step in the right direction this past season. After requesting a trade in the 2024 offseason, he ultimately returned to the Leafs and set a career-high in games played, goals, blocks, and hits. While he still has some work to do to stick in the lineup for a full season and playoffs, Robertson has made some big progress.

Dylan Samberg, Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets have a lot of quality pieces on their defense group, including Josh Morrissey, Dylan DeMelo, and Neal Pionk, but Dylan Samberg has established himself as a very valuable piece of that blue line. He has decent offensive output, is very reliable defensively, blocks lots of shots, and does everything asked of him.

Arvid Soderblom, Chicago Blackhawks

After a few seasons serving as the backup goaltender for the Chicago Blackhawks, Arvid Soderblom is seemingly getting closer to taking his next step and taking over the crease. In 36 appearances, Soderblom posted a 10-18-7 record and a .898 save percentage. While those could certainly be improved, the Blackhawks struggled a lot this season, and Soderblom did show a lot of promise throughout the season.

Jayden Struble, Montreal Canadiens

After playing 56 games in back-to-back seasons, Jayden Struble is looking to make himself a permanent fixture on the Montreal Canadiens’ blue line. He plays a very physical game, he skates and defends well, and makes for a very solid third-pair defenseman, of could even fit in the top-four alongside Noah Dobson.

Conor Timmins, Buffalo Sabres

After bouncing around quite a bit, the 26-year-old defenseman Conor Timmins is now on his fifth team with the Buffalo Sabres acquiring his rights from the Pittsburgh Penguins. Timmins is a good offensively-minded defenseman and can serve well in the lineup, but has some defensive lapses that often cost him a spot in the lineup. He will look to fit in on the defense group with the Sabres.

Maksim Tsyplakov, New York Islanders

After joining the New York Islanders out of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), Maksim Tsyplakov had a very strong rookie season, proving himself as a scoring winger with 35 points in 77 games, but also as a physical threat, finishing fourth on his team with 140 hits. As he gets more comfortable in the NHL, Tsyplakov could turn into a great winger for the Islanders, but an arbitration deal, whether it be one year or two, will lead him to unrestricted free agency.

Gabriel Vilardi, Winnipeg Jets

Another player from the Jets filed for arbitration, with that being Gabriel Vilardi. Since being acquired from the Los Angeles Kings, Vilardi has been a very good asset on the top line with Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor. Scoring 27 goals and 61 points in 2024-25, Vilardi’s value skyrocketed, and while arbitration can lead to a short deal, the Jets will likely try and look at a longer deal rather than allow Vilardi to hit unrestricted free agency.