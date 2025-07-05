Oilers Would Be Smart to Target Lightning’s Isaac Howard

There has been a lot of speculation connecting the Edmonton Oilers to Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Isaac Howard, so let’s talk about it.

Update on Isaac Howard.



The Oilers & Lightning are still trying to work through things to make this trade happen so both sides are happy.



The Oilers would like to sign Isaac Howard once a trade is made, it sounds like they made a fair offer to the Lighting not that long ago &… https://t.co/dxxAZYqxqX — 2 Mutts Hockey Podcast (@2MuttsHockeyPod) July 3, 2025

It all started when the Tampa Bay Lightning prospect refused to sign his entry-level contract with them, and now, it seems as though he would rather choose where he signs, as the Lightning revealed it’s unlikely he’d sign a contract with them. There has been speculation as to why he’s not interested in playing for the Lightning, but the most likely option is that he believes he’s ready to make the jump to the NHL, and there doesn’t seem to be a spot for him if he sticks around.

It’s uncommon for prospects, especially those selected in the first round, to hold out in hopes of being traded, but that seems to be the case with Howard. However, he is an elite prospect with some natural talent that the Oilers could utilize, and if he’s interested in signing with them, they should be pursuing him strongly this summer.

What Could Howard Bring to the Oilers?

First of all, bringing in a youngster like Howard adds something that the Oilers lack, other than a select few players, and that’s assets that could help both now and in the future. Matthew Savoie is a prime example of a young player who is expected to be an important contributor next season, but will also continue to provide offensive production in the future. Considering the Oilers’ goal is to be contending for a Stanley Cup every season for the next little while, bringing in players like that will be key.

Isaac Howard, Michigan State University (MSU Athletic Communications)

Now speaking of Howard, he is an offensive mastermind. He was drafted in the first round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft at 31st overall after an incredible season with the U.S. National U18 Team, where he scored 33 goals and added 49 assists for 82 points through 60 games. Last season with Michigan State University in the NCAA, Howard scored 26 goals and added 26 assists for 52 points through 37 games, and he won the Hobey Baker Award as the NCAA’s top collegiate player.

His defensive game, like many young prospects, will need time to translate to the professional level, but it’s solid enough that he could work on it while perfecting his offensive style, and the rest of the tools he has make him ready for the NHL level right now.

Some fans have pushed back online and don’t want him because of the risk of an attitude issue. The main issue fans seem to have is that they’re worried he could be a problem off the ice and could be entitled, if he’s trying to choose where he plays rather than playing where he was drafted.

Of course, that could always be a risk, but it was also a risk with Evander Kane, who worked out extremely well during his tenure as an Oiler. Howard’s raw skill set cannot be ignored. He can find open space for himself and his teammates, he creates opportunities, and finds open ice, unlike many of his peers can do at the NCAA level. He has a great shot, skates well, and could probably be a valuable addition to the Oilers’ middle-six forward group, with a real shot at getting into the top six before the end of the season.

The Oilers should be willing to fork over a future first-round pick and a prospect to bring Howard in, and they should be aggressive in their pursuit of acquiring him if they’re truly interested. The Lightning lack leverage in this situation, but they could hold out and just take a compensatory second-round pick if Howard’s rights expire in 2026. If they wanted to get something better in return, it’s safe to assume the Oilers would be willing to trade some solid assets to bring Howard in, but time will tell what ends up happening.

