Projected Lineups for Ducks vs Blackhawks – 11/30/25

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DUCKS (15-8-1) at BLACKHAWKS (10-9-5)

3:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, CHSN, KCOP-13, SNP, SNO, SNE

Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier — Leo Carlsson — Troy Terry

Chris Kreider — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke

Nikita Nesterenko — Ryan Poehling — Alex Killorn

Ross Johnston — Ryan Strome — Frank Vatrano

Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas

Olen Zellweger — Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov– Drew Helleson

Petr Mrazek

Ville Husso

Scratched: Ian Moore, Jansen Harkins

Injured: Mikael Granlund (lower body), Lukas Dostal (upper body)

Status report

Mrazek could start against his former team after Husso made 23 saves in a 5-4 shootout victory against the Kings on Friday. … The Ducks will be without Dostal, a goalie, for 2-3 weeks because of an upper-body injury

Latest for THW:

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Greene — Connor Bedard — Andre Burakovsky

Oliver Moore — Frank Nazar — Tyler Bertuzzi

Ryan Donato — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev

Colton Dach — Sam Lafferty

Alex Vlasic — Louis Crevier

Wyatt Kaiser — Artyom Levshunov

Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy

Sam Rinzel

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Landon Slaggert

Injured: Teuvo Teravainen (undisclosed), Nick Foligno (left hand), Laurent Brossoit (hip)

Status report:

Teravainen, a forward, did not practice Saturday. Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said he is questionable to play.

Latest for THW: