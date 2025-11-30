Projected Lineups for Ducks vs Blackhawks – 11/30/25

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DUCKS (15-8-1) at BLACKHAWKS (10-9-5)
3:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, CHSN, KCOP-13, SNP, SNO, SNE
Ducks projected lineup
Cutter Gauthier — Leo Carlsson — Troy Terry
Chris Kreider — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke
Nikita Nesterenko — Ryan Poehling — Alex Killorn
Ross Johnston — Ryan Strome — Frank Vatrano
Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas
Olen Zellweger — Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov– Drew Helleson
Petr Mrazek
Ville Husso
Scratched: Ian Moore, Jansen Harkins
Injured: Mikael Granlund (lower body), Lukas Dostal (upper body)
Status report
Mrazek could start against his former team after Husso made 23 saves in a 5-4 shootout victory against the Kings on Friday. … The Ducks will be without Dostal, a goalie, for 2-3 weeks because of an upper-body injury
Latest for THW:
- NHL Morning Recap – November 29, 2025
- Ducks Take 5-4 Victory Against Kings in Season’s First Freeway Faceoff
- Projected Lineups for Kings vs Ducks – 11/28/25
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ryan Greene — Connor Bedard — Andre Burakovsky
Oliver Moore — Frank Nazar — Tyler Bertuzzi
Ryan Donato — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev
Colton Dach — Sam Lafferty
Alex Vlasic — Louis Crevier
Wyatt Kaiser — Artyom Levshunov
Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy
Sam Rinzel
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Landon Slaggert
Injured: Teuvo Teravainen (undisclosed), Nick Foligno (left hand), Laurent Brossoit (hip)
Status report:
Teravainen, a forward, did not practice Saturday. Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said he is questionable to play.
Latest for THW:
- 5 Blackhawks Observations From 5-Game Losing Streak
- 3 Takeaways From the Blackhawks 4-3 Loss to the Predators
- NHL Morning Recap – November 29, 2025