Projected Lineups for Capitals vs Islanders – 11/30/25

The Washington Capitals take on the New York Islanders at UBS Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CAPITALS (14-9-2) at ISLANDERS (13-9-3)

1 p.m. ET (MNMT, MSGSN, NHLN, SN, TVAS)

Capitals projected lineup

Anthony Beauvillier — Dylan Strome — Alex Ovechkin

Aliaksei Protas — Justin Sourdif — Tom Wilson

Brandon Duhaime — Connor McMichael — Ryan Leonard

Sonny Milano — Hendrix Lapierre — Ethen Frank

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Bogdan Trineyev, Dylan McIlrath

Injured: Nic Dowd (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Status report

Neither team will hold a morning skate

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee — Mathew Barzal — Jonathan Drouin

Emil Heineman — Bo Horvat — Maxim Shabanov

Simon Holmstrom — Calum Ritchie — Anthony Duclair

Kyle MacLean — Casey Cizikas — Maxim Tsyplakov

Matthew Schaefer — Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech — Tony DeAngelo

Travis Mitchell — Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Adam Boqvist

Injured: Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Jean-Gabriel Pageau (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)

Status report:

Palmieri, a forward, will undergo surgery on his left knee to repair a torn ACL sustained in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday and will be sidelined 6-8 months.

