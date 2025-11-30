Projected Lineups for Capitals vs Islanders – 11/30/25

The Washington Capitals take on the New York Islanders at UBS Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CAPITALS (14-9-2) at ISLANDERS (13-9-3)
1 p.m. ET (MNMT, MSGSN, NHLN, SN, TVAS)
Capitals projected lineup
Anthony Beauvillier — Dylan Strome — Alex Ovechkin
Aliaksei Protas — Justin Sourdif — Tom Wilson
Brandon Duhaime — Connor McMichael — Ryan Leonard
Sonny Milano — Hendrix Lapierre — Ethen Frank
Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Bogdan Trineyev, Dylan McIlrath
Injured: Nic Dowd (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)
Status report
Neither team will hold a morning skate
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee — Mathew Barzal — Jonathan Drouin
Emil Heineman — Bo Horvat — Maxim Shabanov
Simon Holmstrom — Calum Ritchie — Anthony Duclair
Kyle MacLean — Casey Cizikas — Maxim Tsyplakov
Matthew Schaefer — Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech — Tony DeAngelo
Travis Mitchell — Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
Scratched: Adam Boqvist
Injured: Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Jean-Gabriel Pageau (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)
Status report:
Palmieri, a forward, will undergo surgery on his left knee to repair a torn ACL sustained in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday and will be sidelined 6-8 months.
