5 Blackhawks Observations From 5-Game Losing Streak

The Chicago Blackhawks are in a rut. They have lost five straight games, their longest losing streak of the season.

While there have been some encouraging signs, there have also been some lows. Here are observations from the losing streak and how they can recover.

1. Offense and Defense Have Struggled

When the Blackhawks’ season started, they scored a lot of goals and allowed few. It contributed to their impressive 10-5-4 start.

To recap, from Oct. 7 to Nov. 18, their goals per game were fifth-best in the league (3.37). Their goals against were also fifth-best (2.53). Considering they allowed the fourth-most shots against (31.4 per game) in that span, that was impressive.

For special teams, their power play was ranked 12th (23.2%), and their penalty kill was sixth-best (84.3%).

From Nov. 20th to Nov. 28, which is when their five-game losing streak started, to their most recent game against the Nashville Predators, those numbers have dropped. Their goals-for is ranked 25th (2.20), their goals against is fourth-worst (4.20 per game), and their penalty kill is 20th (80%). However, their power play has still hung in there at seventh-best (21.4%).

Five games are a small sample size to truly evaluate numbers, especially when they have played 24 games. But it does help give an idea of where the struggles lie.

2. Blackhawks Must Stay Prepared

The Blackhawks have been resilient this season. Typically, they respond well after tough performances. But losing 4-3 to the last-place Nashville Predators on Nov. 28 stung. Yet, they remain steadfast.

Ryan Greene said postgame, “I think, overall, we’re a positive group as is, and we don’t struggle to find motivation. We want to win every night, and obviously, it sucks that we’re on a bit of a skid right now. But, you know, we’re going to be ready to go for the next one, and then hopefully continue to grow from there.”

That response is going to be key to getting out of the losing streak- staying ready.

3. The Second Period Dilemma

Even when the Blackhawks were rolling, the one thing that has been their kryptonite, and still remains so, is their second period. It’s been very rare for the Blackhawks to play a dominant second period. Head coach Jeff Blashill spoke on Oct. 28 about how they discussed the second period as a staff, and mentioned they needed to figure it out and get answers. A month later, the team still hasn’t found that answer.

As Mark Lazerus of The Athletic noted, the Blackhawks are up 55-36 in the first and third periods, but down 29-19 in the second period.

It hasn’t helped during the five-game losing streak. The most recent example came against Nashville. The Hawks were up 1-0 in the first period, but then the Predators away from the second period with a 3-2 lead.

Chicago Blackhawks (David Banks-Imagn Images)

The players have been repeatedly asked about their second periods, and I believe Jason Dickinson had the most insightful answer on the topic on Nov. 23: “It’s hard to pinpoint what exactly it is. I don’t think that there’s some magic answer that’s like, ‘Oh, our second periods, we just decide to not try.’ You know, it’s not that simple. Is it as simple as teams see what we do in the first period, and they make adjustments, and we are now trying to adjust to their adjustment? Maybe. It’s really hard to say. So, it sucks that our second periods are letting us down. But it’s all part of the process, and learning, and trying to figure things out as we go here.”

It’s known that they usually start and end games well, so they only need to hone in on the middle frame.

As the saying goes, it’s a 60-minute game, so they have to keep digging.

4. Blackhawks Injury Bug

The losing streak is not the only adversity the Blackhawks have faced; it’s also injuries to key players.

The Blackhawks were without Dickinson, Andre Burakovsky, Tyler Bertuzzi, Ilya Mikheyev, and Frank Nazar at different points so far this season. Currently, they are without captain Nick Foligno for several weeks due to a hand injury, and Teuvo Teräväinen is now “questionable” for their game against the Anaheim Ducks on Nov. 30, per Blashill.

It’s always the “next man up” mentality in professional sports, and injuries are inevitable, but it’s no doubt been challenging for the young team.

For example, when Burakovsky came back to the lineup on Nov. 28 after missing the previous three games, Blashill mentioned how having Burakovsky back allowed them to reunite lines that have been successful for them, including the Burakovsky, Greene, and Connor Bedard first line, and the Nazar, Bertuzzi, and Teräväinen second line.

Therefore, there has been a lot of line mixing and matching with guys out. Especially with their 11/7 lineup. Which, again, is not uncommon in the NHL. But a hurdle, nonetheless.

5. How Blackhawks Can Move Forward

The players expect more from their team. Connor Murphy told me, in part, before facing the Minnesota Wild on Nov. 26, “…We really want to be known as a great team, and not just a team that can get wins here and there when they come a little easier. So it’s a good test to get a hard win tonight.”

Ryan Donato echoed similar sentiments when I spoke to him about expectations before the Nashville game: “I think… we have to win. I think we’re in a position now where every team is so close, points-wise. We want to be a team that gets contending and in it every night. And like we said, it’s an everyday league, and I think that’s something we say a lot, but any team can beat any team, and a lot of teams were saying this about us last year, right? We got to show up just because any team can beat any team any given night…”

The organization and the players all raised the bar for growth this season, so they are not pleased with this streak. Especially when they know they are capable of more.

As Blashill noted, “The thing that is encouraging is I know when we play great hockey… I’ll match us up with anybody. I think we’ve shown that. So now, we have to go play great hockey. You can’t just play okay hockey as we’re heading into this stretch, and so we’re going to have to be better.”

Sam Rinzel has improved since his healthy scratch on Nov. 15. Connor Bedard is the fourth-best scorer in the league. Artyom Levshunov has taken significant strides; goaltender Spencer Knight is excellent. Even though Frank Nazar hasn’t scored since Oct. 28, the drought is bound to end. The list goes on.

The Blackhawks can right this ship, but they have to “show up,” as Donato said.