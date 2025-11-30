Oilers Won’t Make Lateral Move, Stamkos Destinations & More NHL Rumours

In today’s NHL rumour rundown, we start off with the Edmonton Oilers and how they will not be looking for a lateral move in the crease, but rather looking for a sure-fire upgrade. Next, we look at the Maple Leafs and how they are opting to stand pat. We then head to Nashville, where the Predators have a decision to make about Steven Stamkos and whether they want to move him. Finally, we end with the Vancouver Canucks, and how there is reportedly nothing imminent on the trade front.

Oilers Not Looking for Lateral Move

There has been a ton of talk about the Oilers and their goaltending. It appears all but certain that they will look to improve their goaltending, but Elliotte Friedman reports that they will not be looking for a lateral move, and won’t make a deal unless it is an upgrade.

The Oilers have been linked to names like Tristan Jarry, Jordan Binnington, Laurent Brossoit, and others. Are any of those goalies a true upgrade on Stuart Skinner?

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner makes a save against the New York Rangers (Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

The Oilers will be looking for not only a goalie who has proven to be able to win, but also consistent and healthy. Making a big deal to bring in a goalie who doesn’t work out could look worse than bringing in nobody.

General manager Stan Bowman is taking his time on this, and as the holidays, Olympics, and then the trade deadline are right around the corner, there may not be many great opportunities to get a clear improvement.

Maple Leafs Sticking With Berube/Treliving

Despite the significant struggles the Maple Leafs have had this season, Friedman reported on Saturday Headlines that Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) is not looking to replace either the coach or general manager.

Treliving has had fingers pointed at him for the decisions in the offseason, and not finding an adequate replacement on the roster for Mitch Marner. Berube hasn’t been able to get this team playing his system as well as they did last year, and now that they aren’t getting the results, the flaws are under a microscope.

Assuming Friedman’s report has full validity, which they often do, that releases some of the tension that could have been building. Whether that tension was within the organization, the fanbase, or anyone else, that answers one of the biggest questions about the Maple Leafs’ season.

Destinations for Stamkos?

The Predators are losing a lot of games, they have an old roster, and they are in a position to sell off some assets. While Stamkos has a big contract and hasn’t been the most productive player so far, he still has value and could benefit from a change of scenery for sure.

Ryan Dixon of Sportsnet listed the Montreal Canadiens, Carolina Hurricanes, Winnipeg Jets, Seattle Kraken, and Detroit Red Wings as some of the top options for the former 60-goal scorer.

While the 60-goal season is way behind him, Stamkos still has excellent shooting talents. Since joining the Predators, Stamkos has struggled. There is a question to be had about whether it is regression or just a bad fit. Odds are, it is both, but which factor plays a bigger role in his struggles?

All five of those teams could certainly benefit from a guy like Stamkos in the lineup, but the cost of acquisition is the question that needs to be answered for these teams to take a swing.

Nothing Imminent on Trade Front for Canucks’ Sherwood

Also on Saturday Headlines, Friedman reported that the Canucks are going to be patient with the players they are looking to move, especially Kiefer Sherwood.

“One of the things I thought was, maybe we might see something quick happen with Kiefer Sherwood because he’s an unrestricted free agent…he’s a really good player. He’s a salary everyone could handle, and I thought there would be a lot of interest. – Elliotte Friedman

Friedman then went on to say, “I was told today, it doesn’t look like it’s going to be fast. There’s nothing imminent in Vancouver… but I think there are some teams who are very interested. Teams like Minnesota, Boston, potentially Philadelphia and others.”

The best predictor of the future is the past. The Canucks are notorious for making trades fast and early in the season. It will be an interesting story to follow, whether the Canucks change their ways with trading or not.