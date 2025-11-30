Maple Leafs Not Making Organizational Changes in the Near Future

This season has been a tough one for the Toronto Maple Leafs. They find themselves in the bottom quarter of the NHL and have had a very hard time closing out games. It all came to fruition against the Washington Capitals when “Fire Berube” started trending on social media.

However, not 24 hours after social media caught fire, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shut down any rumors about major organizational changes. During his segment on Saturday Headlines in the second intermission of the Maple Leafs game, he shared that he checked in on the situation in Toronto and has heard there are no plans to make changes in the near future.

No Organizational Changes in the Near Future

Despite the poor start to the season, the Maple Leafs are not expected to make any organizational changes in the near future. Both general manager Brad Treliving and head coach Craig Berube are safe and are actively working the phones to shake up the lineup. Here is what he said:

“I don’t believe there is anything imminent in terms of organizational changes like coach, GM, anything like that. I don’t think they’re thinking about it, I don’t think it’s on the horizon… If anything like that was to happen, it’s down the road.”

It is clear that the entire Maple Leafs organization still has faith in the duo of Treliving and Berube. Which does make sense. They were one of the best teams in the league last season and won the Atlantic Division. And this season, they are off to a slow start but are still in the race. As of right now, they are sitting at 25 points and sit 15th in the Eastern Conference. However, they are only five points out of fifth in the Conference. So in all honesty, it does make sense that they haven’t made any decisions yet.

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly celebrates at the bench after scoring a goal (Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images)

Now, that’s not to say that if this continues by the Christmas break or even the turn of the calendar, changes couldn’t be made. As of right now, there is still hope that they can move up the standings. But if they can’t move up and stay near the bottom of the conference, there is a good chance that changes could be made, even if it means looking at trading one of their top stars.