NHL Rumors: Hughes and Red Wings Buzz, Binnington Drama, Guhle Off Limits

In today’s NHL Rumors Rundown, speculation is heating up around Quinn Hughes as chatter grows about potential landing spots outside Vancouver, including one surprising wanna-be contender. The Vancouver Canucks are also drawing heavy trade interest in Kiefer Sherwood, with the Bruins and Wild among the teams circling. Meanwhile, Jordan Binnington’s latest blowup has revived trade noise in St. Louis, though Edmonton Oilers likely won’t be pursuing him. Finally, the Montreal Canadiens continue to shut the door on inquiries for Kaiden Guhle despite rising league-wide interest.

Hughes Linked to Red Wings Amid Growing Trade Speculation

If Quinn Hughes is traded, the New Jersey Devils remain the presumed frontrunner. That said, another destination is starting to gain traction: the Detroit Red Wings.

Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson of the Vancouver Canucks (Matt Krohn-Imagn Images)

With ties to the state of Michigan, and family members who spend summers near Detroit, Hughes has plenty of roots there. Jeff Marek and Pierre McGuire recently disuccesd the idea of GM Steve Yzerman trying to swing big if Hughes becomes available, arguing he’s exactly the superstar piece Detroit lacks. McGuire noted, “The answer is yeah, you do… Detroit’s got to be in the mix.”

With Hughes partnered beside Moritz Seider on the right side, the Red Wings could instantly form one of the best pairings in the league.

Bruins and Wild Among Teams Checking In on Sherwood

Vancouver’s more immediate trade market is focused on Kiefer Sherwood — and interest is growing. The Canucks have openly signaled they want to get younger, putting multiple veterans in play. Sherwood has emerged as one of the most popular names due to his bargain $1.5 million cap hit.

Rick Dhaliwal reports Vancouver is asking for a strong return, but not an “outrageous” one. Some teams have even suggested a late first-round pick isn’t out of the question, especially for clubs holding multiple firsts. The Boston Bruins and Minnesota Wild are two teams showing interest, but they aren’t the only ones.

Meanwhile, the Flyers have been linked to the Canucks, but Philadelphia’s needs appear focused on defense, not the rumored center they were said to be kicking tires on.

Oilers Expected to Steer Clear of Binnington After Latest Blowup

Jordan Binnington’s fiery reaction to being pulled on Monday night sparked immediate speculation that the Blues netminder could wind up back in trade rumors. Eerily similar to Patrick Roy’s famous meltdown in Montreal, the hurdle to get over any trade requiring Binnington’s approval might be smaller after that game.

It was said that Binnington and head coach Jim Montgomery quickly hashed things out, but that won’t stop speculation, including previous links to the Edmonton Oilers.

Don’t expect Edmonton to jump up and make a phone call. As tempting as a bold play in net might seem, Binnington’s volatility is the opposite of what Edmonton needs. The Oilers require steadiness, not another emotional roller coaster. Stuart Skinner has had his struggles, but Binnington’s inconsistency and combustible personality make him the last thing the Oilers need and his play was so bad on Monday night that the Oilers aren’t seeing him as a clear upgrade.

Canadiens Not Entertaining Kaiden Guhle Trade Talks

Finally, in Montreal, teams have begun calling about defenseman Kaiden Guhle — and the Canadiens are politely declining. After signing major extensions for Lane Hutson and Mike Matheson, questions naturally popped up about Guhle’s long-term fit. But according to Marco D’Amico, the Canadiens see Guhle as a core piece, not a trade chip.

At just 23 and in the first year of a six-year, $33.3 million deal, Guhle is one of Montreal’s safest, most stable pieces on the blue line. Guhle is widely admired leaguewide, and unless the offer is astronomical, the Canadiens have no intention of moving him anytime soon.