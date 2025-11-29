“I’m Doing It”: Scribe on Maple Leafs Trading Future Star in Quinn Hughes Deal

In another world, where the Toronto Maple Leafs have 30 points and are playoff contenders, looking to capitalize on a window to win, does the organization take a run at a generational defenseman that could put them over the top? One host and analyst thinks so, arguing that he would trade just about anything, including Matthew Knies, to acquire Quinn Hughes.

Talk about whether the Vancouver Canucks will eventually trade Hughes is everywhere these days. The Canucks have told 31 other teams they are open to moving veterans and are making pending UFAs available via trade. To this point, that doesn’t include Hughes.

However, he remains the big name, and the talking point around him is that he looks unhappy. Despite saying he’s committed to the team, it appears he’s moving on at some point. Perhaps the Canucks should get the most they can, while he can fetch a massive return.

Would The Maple Leafs Be Interested?

Who’s kidding whom? If Hughes becomes available, the Leafs will make a call to find out the asking price. And Bryan Hayes noted recently that if that price is Matthew Knies, he’s doing it.

Should Toronto get two possible playoff runs out of Hughes — even if he eventually makes his way to New Jersey as a free agent to play with his brothers — Hughes is such a difference-maker, the Maple Leafs have to consider the trade. Hayes even said he’s throwing in picks and whatever else is required to acquire the second-best defensman in the world.

Hayes said:

“Let’s say the Leafs are really rocking right now, and it’s going to cost you Matthew Knies, I’m doing it, that’s what I’m telling you. I’m doing that, plus the picks and the prospects, like, that’s how good Quinn Hughes is.”

Why Quinn Hughes Would Be A Risk For the Maple Leafs

Hayes is suggesting the Leafs move on from arguably their best young forward. And, he’s suggesting they do so, even if they know that Hughes is ultimately not re-signing in Toronto. That makes any theorized deal all about how good Toronto thinks they can be with Hughes and without Knies over the next two seasons.

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks (Steve Roberts-Imagn Images)

It might not look like it so far this season, but the Maple Leafs’ window to win is now with Auston Matthews and William Nylander in their prime. In fact, that window is closing fast and if the team doesn’t push this season and next, they might be looking at starting over.

How much of an impact can Hughes make with this roster? That’s the real question.

If you were to describe the ideal fit, Hughes is it. Whether moving on from Knies to get what you need is the right play would be heavily debated. Getting Hughes would be huge. Losing Knies means immediately looking for another player to do what he does and at the same or a lower price. That’s no easy task, given how much the salary cap is rising and with what good forwards are commanding.

Winning is the priority, but at what cost? Hughes is a long-term rental, probably nothing more. Hayes is behind the idea that you do what you have to, but is he right?

There’s no indication a Hughes trade is close. There’s no sign that the Maple Leafs have eyes on him. But, if the opportunity fell into their lap, does GM Brad Treliving do whatever it takes to make that possibilty a reality?