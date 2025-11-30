Whitelaw Quietly Becoming One of Blue Jackets’ Fastest-Improving Prospects

William Whitelaw has quietly become one of the most improved prospects in the Columbus Blue Jackets system this season. Among their nine NCAA prospects, including names like Jackson Smith and Cayden Lindstrom, Whitelaw has made one of the biggest jumps in development.

Drafted in the third round of the 2023 NHL Draft at 66th overall, Whitelaw was selected by the Blue Jackets during the Jarmo Kekäläinen era. Now in his third collegiate season, he’s taken a noticeable step forward for the defending national champion Western Michigan Broncos, becoming an important contributor on one of college hockey’s best rosters.

Third Season, Third School

He is in his third season in college now and has spent time at three different schools so far. He began at the University of Wisconsin after his final season in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Youngstown Phantoms, where he put up 61 points. At Wisconsin, he recorded 17 points in 37 games played. After this, he transferred to the University of Michigan, where he put up 18 points in 35 games played. He then transferred yet again to Western Michigan after the 2024-25 season.

When asked what led him to choose Western Michigan after moving through two previous programs, Whitelaw said the decision was centered on development and long-term goals.

“Yeah, I mean, obviously, I am fortunate to have gone to three schools in three years, but at the end of the day, you only get one chance to play in the NHL. Coming here was a no-brainer. The way this staff develops guys, they make everyone better, they harp on the details, that is how you end up playing in the NHL. That is ultimately why I came here. And, obviously, to win a national championship.”

William Whitelaw, Western Michigan Broncos (Photo credit: WMU Athletics)

The Broncos sit at 9-5-0 overall about two months into the season. However, they didn’t start the season the way they wanted, including a loss at home to Ferris State early this season that they had no business losing. But they are now 5-3-0 in National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) play and look to be back on track.

Part of this past off-season’s challenges for head coach Pat Ferschweiler and his staff were replacing major offensive pieces after losing top scorers Alex Bump and Tim Washe to the NHL. While many key contributors returned from the national championship team, those departures opened some holes in the Broncos’ forward group, spaces that new additions like Whitelaw were expected to help fill.

Top-Line Production

Whitelaw has been playing on the Broncos’ speedy top line at right wing, skating alongside center Owen Michaels and left wing Ty Henricks. Henricks was bumped up to that spot about a month into the season, and since then, the trio has developed some chemistry on a hard-forechecking line.

He has also taken on a noticeably larger workload this season. Whitelaw is averaging 17:39 of ice time, which is a significant jump from his role last season at Michigan. According to CollegeHockeyNews.com, he has the second-highest CHIP score on the Western Michigan roster at 22.9, behind only Grant Slukynsky’s 24.3.

He is second on the team in scoring with 13 points, including seven goals and six assists. When I saw him play against the Miami RedHawks in Kalamazoo, he finished the weekend with three points on two goals and one assist. One of the goals came from tapping home a loose puck at the side of the net. One main thing I noticed is how he gets to the front of the net often and positions himself well on the man advantage.

Related: Western Michigan Finishes Sweep with 6-2 Win Over Miami

Whitelaw is also on the top power-play unit and is one of the more aggressive shooters on it. His wrist shot is one of the best on the team, and he is not afraid to let it go when he has space. In the Miami series, I thought he could have put a few more pucks on goal instead of waiting for the perfect look, but he still created chances, and his passing/cycling remained a clear strength.

Whitey's 7th of the season 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/BLbqIxm8BJ — WMU Hockey (@WMUHockey) November 22, 2025

Whitelaw is working on becoming active in all three zones, and for a smaller forward, he backchecks decently well, using his speed and quick stick lifts to disrupt opponents at times.

Whitelaw said one of his biggest focuses this season has been rounding out his two-way game.

“I’d say my 200-foot game and being more consistent. I think consistency is the biggest thing for me. And coming here, the coaching staff is the best. They develop everyone, they make people exceed expectations, and how hard they preach the details has really helped my game. It’s only going to get a lot better, so I’m pumped.”

Earlier in the season, against St. Cloud State, he scored what I think is his most impressive goal of the season, showing off his hands and shiftiness at speed with the puck on his stick.

Through 14 games, he leads the Broncos in shots on goal with 69, well ahead of the next closest (Liam Valente with 52). He also has one shorthanded goal and two game-winning goals. His discipline has been solid, too, with five minor penalties for 10 minutes this season.

Having played in both the Big Ten and NCHC, Whitelaw has seen how the two leagues differ.

“Yeah, I think the checking is a little tighter in the NCHC. In the Big Ten, there is overall a little more space. The NCHC is a little heavier. But other than that, nothing crazy.”

He also discussed his experience at the Blue Jackets development camp this past summer and what stood out to him about his third time around there.

“Yeah, I mean, it was really good. Meeting the new prospects and being a returner, my third year there, it was really nice seeing the same kids you have gone to camp with since being drafted, and seeing the new guys, too. Working with Donskov, their new development guy, was great. It was just really fun overall, being with the guys and working on the small details of the game. So, it was really fun.”

Whitelaw is currently a 20-year-old Junior and turns 21 in the spring before the end of the season. The only real downside in his projection is his size at 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds, and how that will translate at the professional level remains to be seen. Still, plenty of smaller forwards make it and have an impact at the NHL level.

He will hopefully be signed to an entry-level contract after this season and will probably begin his professional career in the American Hockey League (AHL). I see him becoming a depth forward at the NHL level or an everyday AHLer, but his early-season development suggests he may still have another level to reach down the road.