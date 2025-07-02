5 Prospects to Watch at the Blue Jackets Development Camp

The Columbus Blue Jackets will host their 2025 Development Camp from July 2 to July 5 at the OhioHealth Ice Haus in Columbus. The camp will have a good mix of recent draft picks and invitees looking to make an impression as future free agents.

On-ice sessions start Wednesday, July 2, and the camp closes out Saturday, July 5, with the Prospects Game at 9:30 AM that day.

Here are my five prospects to pay attention to at this year’s camp:

Jackson Smith, LD – Penn State University (NCAA)

Jackson Smith is one of the best defensemen in the 2025 Draft class and is now part of a high-end defensive prospect group alongside Luca Marrelli, after Columbus picked him 14th overall last week. He had 11 goals and 43 assists for 54 points in 68 games with the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) Tri-City Americans, then added a goal and two assists in five playoff games. He also played a big role for Team Canada at the U18 Worlds, scoring four goals and an assist in seven games with a plus-7 rating, helping them win gold.

Jackson Smith, Tri-City Americans (Photo Credit: Tri-City Americans)

Smith’s transition game is elite, as he controls exits and entries with ease and makes smart, timely decisions. He’s not flashy, but he supports the attack well and rarely forces plays. He’s heading to Penn State this fall, which is a great fit development-wise. With Penn State, Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, and Notre Dame all nearby, the staff will have plenty of chances to track his progress in the Big Ten.

This was my ideal pick for Columbus at No. 14, and I’m pumped to see how he stacks up against the rest of the prospects on Saturday.

Pyotr Andreyanov, G – Krasnaya Armiya Moskva (MHL)

Andreyanov was a surprise first-round pick at No. 20, as most had him projected in the second or third round, but NHL Central Scouting had him ranked No. 1 among international goalies. He didn’t get any Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) time last season but was lights out in the MHL: 23-6-6 record, 1.75 goals-against average (GAA), .942 save percentage (SV%), and three shutouts in 37 games. He later finished six playoff games with a 2.36 GAA, .929 SV%, and another shutout.

Andreyanov is under contract in Russia for three to four more years, so this is a long-term play. Still, I’m curious to see how he handles North American shooters in the prospects game, as it’s a good chance for the staff to get a look and start building a plan. He’s got a technical, composed style and reminds some of a young Sergei Bobrovsky. If he pans out, this could be a sneaky-good pick.

Cayden Lindstrom, C – Michigan State University (NCAA)

Cayden Lindstrom missed the entire 2024–25 regular season with a back injury but returned for the playoffs, where he had two goals and two assists in four games for the WHL Medicine Hat Tigers.

After the season, he committed to Michigan State for the 2025–26 season and remains unsigned with the team. I’d imagine if he develops at the rate Columbus is hoping for, we’d see him earn an entry-level contract in a year or so.

Don Waddell chose him as the fourth overall pick in the 2024 Draft, his first pick as the general manager, and it’s easy to see why. Lindstrom’s a 6-foot-4, powerful center with a heavy shot and strong puck protection. Michigan State is a great spot for his development. The lighter NCAA schedule gives him time to build back up physically while facing legit competition. He’s got top-six upside if he can stay healthy.

Cayden Lindstrom, Columbus Blue Jackets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

I am very intrigued to see how he does in this week’s camp, especially coming off of his injury.

Luca Pinelli, C – Ottawa 67’s (OHL)

Luca Pinelli will likely start the 2025–26 season with the Cleveland Monsters after joining them for the 2025 American Hockey League (AHL) Playoffs. He had a strong final Ontario Hockey League (OHL) campaign with the Ottawa 67’s, putting up 37 goals and 34 assists for 71 points in 52 games. He also represented Canada at the World Juniors, notching two points in five games. In his brief AHL stint, he added two assists in three regular-season games and followed that with two goals and two assists in six playoff games.

He’s a fourth-round steal from the 2023 NHL Draft who’s been outperforming his draft slot ever since. The big question now is whether he can transition to the pro game. The OHL and AHL are obviously two very different animals, especially defensively. He’s got slick hands and a heavy, accurate wrister, but we’ll see how it holds up against tougher matchups moving forward.

We can get a little bit of a better look at his junior-to-pro transition during this upcoming weekend’s prospects game.

Lucca Marrelli, RD – Oshawa Generals (OHL)

Marrelli is signed through 2027–28 and is expected to head to Cleveland this season. He had a breakout year with the OHL’s Oshawa Generals, posting 19 goals and 55 assists for 74 points in 67 games, then adding a historic 36 points in 21 playoff games. He’s a mobile, right-shot defenseman with good size and a knack for jumping into the play without giving up odd-man rushes.

Having him and Smith in the pipeline gives the Blue Jackets two reliable, two-way defensemen with NHL upside. I’m excited to see how Marrelli handles the pace and pressure this week, especially offensively. He was a rock for Oshawa in the playoffs, now let’s see how he stacks up against the rest of the prospects in Columbus.

I’m really excited about what the Blue Jackets are building. This development camp is loaded with talent, and it’s just a glimpse of what’s ahead. In my opinion, Columbus has one of the best prospect pools in the NHL right now.