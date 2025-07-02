Get to Know Canadiens’ 2025 Draft Pick Arseni Radkov

With the 2025 82nd-overall pick, the Montreal Canadiens had a surprise pick in Belarusian goalie Arseni Radkov. He can become the third NHL player from his hometown of Mogilev, following Roman Graborenko and Ilya Solovyov. In this translated interview, Radkov talks about his hockey beginnings, his love for goaltending, the emotions of the game, and his dream of reaching the NHL.

** You can read Radkov’s interview in Russian on the Tyumenski Legion website here **

Radkov’s first steps in hockey were tied to having a Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) team nearby, with Dinamo Minsk entertaining the then-kid in his childhood. “We live in Minsk near the “Minsk-Arena”, so from a very young age I often attended hockey games,” he explains. “The atmosphere in the stands, the noise of the fans, the intense emotions of the players — all of it captivated and inspired me. I realized that I wanted to be part of that world. As for why I became a goalie — that’s a funny story. When I was little, I noticed that goalies had the coolest helmets — bright, decorated, each with its own unique design. I thought that was awesome! I decided I wanted a helmet like that and tried playing in goal. To be honest, I still haven’t decorated a single one of my helmets — but that’s just a matter of time,” he adds with a laugh.

Arseni Radkov, HC Rubin Tyumen (Photo credit: HC Rubin Tyumen)

He seems to be very happy with his childhood. “My childhood was active, fun, and full of experiences. What I remember most are trips with my family — they were always moments of togetherness, adventure, and discovering something new. And of course, my school years! What stuck with me the most were the breaks between classes, when my friends and I would have full-on football battles right in the school corridors, using a plastic bottle instead of a ball. Nothing could stop us — not teachers, not the bell for the next lesson.”

Radkov and His Move to Russia

Like many other players hailing from Belarus, Radkov moved to Russia to develop. According to him, Russia offers more opportunities to grow. He spent the 2024-25 campaign with Tyumensky Legion in the MHL. “Hockey in Belarus is at a good level, but many young players aim to join Russian clubs,” he explains. “The competition is tougher here and there are more opportunities to grow. Last season, I played in Khanty-Mansiysk, worked with great coaches, and learned a lot. But in the summer, the coaching staff changed, and I decided it was time for me to try something new, too. I got an offer from Tyumen, didn’t think twice, and accepted. Turned out to be the right decision — there’s a great team here, excellent development conditions, and the city itself is pleasant and cozy. I feel comfortable and ready for new challenges.”

Growing up, Radkov had an undisputed idol. “Without a doubt, my role model was Pekka Rinne!” he says. The former Vezina Trophy recipient lined up for Dinamo Minsk back in 2012. “During the NHL lockout season, he came to Minsk, and it was incredible seeing one of the best goalies in the world in person. But to be honest, the first thing that impressed me was his mask — it was awesome, with detailed artwork, it looked like a piece of art. Then I started watching how he played, studied how he moved in net, and realized: that’s my ideal goalie.”

Radkov and Emotions in Hockey

Radkov is a very emotional goalie and enjoys making big saves. “It’s an adrenaline rush like no other! You see the opponent getting ready to shoot, the seconds seem to stretch out, and then — bang! — the puck is in your glove. In that moment, you want to scream from the emotion, but you have to hold it in so you don’t lose focus. And when you win a game, it’s an incredible feeling of relief and satisfaction.” He goes on. “Pressure is part of a goalie’s life, and honestly, I actually enjoy it when so much depends on me. That’s the thrill of this job! Knowing that you’re the last line of defence, that your team trusts you — it pushes you to play your best.”

Arseni Radkov, HC Rubin Tyumen (Photo credit: HC Rubin Tyumen)

When asked about the most important things in hockey, Radkov is confident in his reply: “Achieving goals, pushing beyond your limits, constantly growing. Every game is a challenge — an opportunity to become better. And of course, the emotions. When you do your job and the team wins — that’s an incredible rush!”

Just like most other players in the world, Radkov’s dream is to play in the NHL one day. “I dream of playing in the NHL and representing my country at major international tournaments. Every hockey player wants to reach the highest level, and I’m no exception. I’m ready to work hard, overcome obstacles, and get better every single day to make that dream a reality.” And if he keeps on developing, even if he has a long road in front of himself, he can achieve that one day. With a draft selection, the first small step is done.