2025 NHL Draft: Live Tracker

by

After months of preparation, the 2025 NHL Entry Draft is finally here. However, things will look a little different than in previous years. This year, the NHL voted to host a decentralized draft, meaning that while the top NHL prospects gather in the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, each team will remain at their home base and submit their picks remotely. The league has been hard at work to give viewers excitement for each of the first 32 selections, inviting current and former stars and celebrity guests to help announce each pick. Who will be there, though, has been kept tightly under wraps, making one of the most unpredictable days of the hockey season even harder to predict.

Matthew Schaefer is projected to be the first overall pick, but after the New York Islanders surprisingly won the draft lottery, there is now some debate over whether they will go with local product James Hagens or top-ranked center Michael Misa, as both are arguably more pressing needs. The next five selections are pretty much agreed upon, as most predict Caleb Desnoyers, Porter Martone, Anton Frondell, Victor Eklund, and Jake O’Brien will be the next off the board in some order, but then the draft really opens up. Brady Martin’s late surge at the U18 World Junior Championships drew plenty of attention from scouts, Radim Mrtka has drawn a lot of interest thanks to his 6-foot-6 frame and right-handed shot, and Roger McQueen looked like a top-10 pick until an injury took him out for most of the season. If the 2024 Draft was difficult to predict, the 2025 Draft will be nearly impossible.

Related: 2025 NHL Draft Guide

As we have done in previous years, the Live Draft Tracker is back at The Hockey Writers. The tracker will be updated after each and every pick throughout the first and second days of the draft (all seven rounds!). Be sure to check back regularly to see which prospects go to your favourite NHL team.

Make sure to refresh (F5 or CMD + R) throughout the event to see the most recent updates

First Round

PickTeamPositionPlayerJunior Team
1New York Islanders
2San Jose Sharks
3Chicago Blackhawks Logo
4Utah Mammoth Logo
5Nashville Predators
6Philadelphia Flyers
7Boston Bruins
8Seattle Kraken Primary Logo
9Buffalo Sabres
10Anaheim Ducks
11Pittsburgh Penguins
12Pittsburgh Penguins
13Detroit Red Wings
14Columbus Blue Jackets
15Vancouver Canucks
16New York Islanders
17New York Islanders
18Calgary Flames
19St. Louis Blues
20Columbus Blue Jackets
21Senators Logo
22Philadelphia Flyers
23Nashville Predators
24Los Angeles Kings Logo
25Chicago Blackhawks Logo
26Nashville Predators
27Washington Capitals
28Winnipeg Jets 2011-Present Primary Logo
29Carolina Hurricanes
30San Jose Sharks
31Philadelphia Flyers
32Calgary Flames

Second Round

PickTeamPositionPlayerJunior Team
33San Jose Sharks
34Chicago Blackhawks Logo
35Nashville Predators
36Philadelphia Flyers
37Washington Capitals
38Seattle Kraken Primary Logo
39Buffalo Sabres
40Philadelphia Flyers
41Montreal Canadiens
42New York Islanders
43New York Rangers
44Detroit Red Wings
45Anaheim Ducks
46Utah Mammoth Logo
47Vancouver Canucks
48Philadelphia Flyers
49Montreal Canadiens
50New Jersey Devils
51Boston Bruins
52Minnesota Wild
53San Jose Sharks
54Calgary Flames
55Nashville Predators
56Tampa Bay Lightning
57Seattle Kraken Primary Logo
58Vegas Golden Knights
59Pittsburgh Penguins
60Anaheim Ducks
61Boston Bruins
62Chicago Blackhawks Logo
63New Jersey Devils
64Toronto Maple Leafs

Third Round

PickTeamPositionPlayerJunior Team
65Vancouver Canucks
66Chicago Blackhawks Logo
67Nashville Predators
68Philadelphia Flyers
69Boston Bruins
70New York Rangers
71Buffalo Sabres
72Anaheim Ducks
73Pittsburgh Penguins
74New York Islanders
75Detroit Red Wings
76Detroit Red Wings
77Colorado Avalanche
78Utah Mammoth Logo
79Montreal Canadiens
80Calgary Flames
81Montreal Canadiens
82Montreal Canadiens
83Edmonton Oilers
84Pittsburgh Penguins
85Pittsburgh Penguins
86Toronto Maple Leafs
87Carolina Hurricanes
88Los Angeles Kings Logo
89New York Rangers
90New Jersey Devils
91Vegas Golden Knights
92Winnipeg Jets 2011-Present Primary Logo
93Washington Capitals
94Dallas Stars
95San Jose Sharks
96Senators Logo

Fourth Round

PickTeamPositionPlayerJunior Team
97Senators Logo
98Chicago Blackhawks Logo
99New Jersey Devils
100Boston Bruins
101Anaheim Ducks
102Minnesota Wild
103Buffalo Sabres
104Anaheim Ducks
105Pittsburgh Penguins
106New York Islanders
107Chicago Blackhawks Logo
108Montreal Canadiens
109Columbus Blue Jackets
110Utah Mammoth Logo
111New York Rangers
112Florida Panthers
113Montreal Canadiens
114New Jersey Devils
115San Jose Sharks
116Buffalo Sabres
117Edmonton Oilers
118Colorado Avalanche
119Detroit Red Wings
120Los Angeles Kings Logo
121Minnesota Wild
122Vegas Golden Knights
123Washington Capitals
124San Jose Sharks
125Carolina Hurricanes
126Dallas Stars
127Tampa Bay Lightning
128Florida Panthers

Fifth Round

PickTeamPositionPlayerJunior Team
129Florida Panthers
130Pittsburgh Penguins
131Nashville Predators
132Philadelphia Flyers
133Boston Bruins
134Seattle Kraken Primary Logo
135Buffalo Sabres
136Anaheim Ducks
137Toronto Maple Leafs
138New York Islanders
139New York Rangers
140Detroit Red Wings
141Minnesota Wild
142Utah Mammoth Logo
143Vancouver Canucks
144Calgary Flames
145Montreal Canadiens
146Dallas Stars
147St. Louis Blues
148Pittsburgh Penguins
149Senators Logo
150San Jose Sharks
151Tampa Bay Lightning
152Los Angeles Kings Logo
153Toronto Maple Leafs
154Vegas Golden Knights
155Washington Capitals
156Winnipeg Jets 2011-Present Primary Logo
157Philadelphia Flyers
158Dallas Stars
159Anaheim Ducks
160Columbus Blue Jackets

Sixth Round

PickTeamPositionPlayerJunior Team
161New Jersey Devils
162Chicago Blackhawks Logo
163Nashville Predators
164Philadelphia Flyers
165Boston Bruins
166New York Rangers
167Buffalo Sabres
168Anaheim Ducks
169Pittsburgh Penguins
170New York Islanders
171New York Rangers
172Detroit Red Wings
173Columbus Blue Jackets
174Utah Mammoth Logo
175Vancouver Canucks
176Calgary Flames
177Montreal Canadiens
178New Jersey Devils
179St. Louis Blues
180Minnesota Wild
181Senators Logo
182Nashville Predators
183Carolina Hurricanes
184Los Angeles Kings Logo
185Toronto Maple Leafs
186Vegas Golden Knights
187Vegas Golden Knights
188Winnipeg Jets 2011-Present Primary Logo
189Carolina Hurricanes
190Dallas Stars
191Edmonton Oilers
192Florida Panthers

Seventh Round

PickTeamPositionPlayerJunior Team
193Tampa Bay Lightning
194Chicago Blackhawks Logo
195Buffalo Sabres
196Los Angeles Kings Logo
197Chicago Blackhawks Logo
198Seattle Kraken Primary Logo
199Buffalo Sabres
200Anaheim Ducks
201Pittsburgh Penguins
202New York Islanders
203New York Rangers
204Detroit Red Wings
205Columbus Blue Jackets
206Tampa Bay Lightning
207Vancouver Canucks
208Calgary Flames
209Montreal Canadiens
210San Jose Sharks
211Detroit Red Wings
212Tampa Bay Lightning
213Senators Logo
214Colorado Avalanche
215Tampa Bay Lightning
216Los Angeles Kings Logo
217Toronto Maple Leafs
218Columbus Blue Jackets
219Buffalo Sabres
220Winnipeg Jets 2011-Present Primary Logo
221Carolina Hurricanes
222Dallas Stars
223Edmonton Oilers
224Florida Panthers

Sign up for our FREE NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter

Substack The Hockey Writers Prospects & Draft Banner

Get 25% off on everything at NHLShop.com with promo code NHLDEAL
Jerseys, hats, hoodies, t-shirts, collectibles…it’s all 25% off with the promo code