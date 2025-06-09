Kieren Dervin – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Kieren Dervin

2024-25 Team: Kingston Frontenacs (OHL)

Date of Birth: March 31, 2007

Place of Birth: Gloucester, Ontario

Ht: 6-foot-2 Wt: 181 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Center

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible

Rankings

ELITEPROSPECTS.COM: 111th

NHL Central Scouting (NA Skaters): 71st

Andrew Forbes Final Rankings: 119th

Peter Baracchini’s Final Rankings: HM

Kieren Dervin is a young two-way centerman with a lot of upside, but it’s tricky to predict where he’ll land on draft day. He has great size at 6-foot-2 and can be relied on in all three zones, but his lack of offensive production in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) this season has raised some concerns. That said, I’m not too worried about the numbers—it’s a small sample size, and he needs a full season to really develop at that level and show what he’s made of.

Dervin proved he can put up numbers earlier in his career. He had a strong U15 season with Upper Canada Cyclones, posting 58 points in 26 games. His time with the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 15U saw him tally 65 points over 64 games, and he continued to be productive at St. Andrew’s College, where he put up 79 points in 50 games in the 2024-25 regular season.

🚨 Player Profile: Kieren Dervin 🚨



Kicking off Player Profile Week with Kieren Dervin of St. Andrew’s College! 🏆 Fresh off a PHC Championship, Dervin had an impressive season, tallying 17 points in 14 games. His elite skating ability and offensive threat make him a dynamic… pic.twitter.com/0QIXeK1Qiy — PDA Evaluations (@PDAevaluations) February 25, 2025

One of his biggest strengths is his full 200-foot game. He’s a responsible center who can be trusted in all situations, and he’s capable of contributing on the power play. According to Neutral Zone, he was also an effective face-off man at the prep level, winning 56% of his draws, and he competed well in puck battles, posting a 65%-win rate in the U18 circuit.

His numbers after joining Kingston (OHL) late this season—three points in 10 regular-season games—didn’t jump off the page, but he maintained that production through 11 playoff games, adding three more points.

His size, overall defensive play, and ability to control the puck make him a solid prospect for teams looking for a dependable two-way center.

Kieren Dervin, Kingston Frontenacs (Robert John Boucher/Kingston Frontenacs)

Dervin was invited to this year’s NHL Scouting Combine in Buffalo, New York, where he put up some impressive testing results. According to Scott Wheeler of The Athletic, he finished sixth in bench press power, fifth in the force plate vertical jump (no arms), and second in the force plate vertical jump.

Dervin is set to join Penn State University of the Big Ten Conference once his OHL time is over, a strong NCAA program that consistently develops high-level talent. He committed in late 2023, and all signs point to his debut in the 2026-27 season. Penn State has some great recruits coming in, which should put him in a competitive environment that will help him refine his game in a top college hockey conference.

Kieren Dervin – NHL Draft Projection

Dervin will likely be selected somewhere in the middle rounds this year, most likely between the third and fifth. If a team takes a chance on him earlier, it won’t be before the third round, but he seems like the type of player who will eventually land with a team looking for depth down the middle. My final prediction? He’ll go in the fourth round.

Quotables

“Dervin’s mobility, especially his north-south transition game, stands out as a clear separating tool. He employs basic weight-shifting and large-ice maneuvers, often evolving into a protection-heavy power player. He proactively sets up handles, strings together dekes into shot attempts, and flashes playmaking ability with well-timed hook and slip feeds. His knack for connecting plays – including give-and-go attacking and one-touch passing – is a consistent strength in his game.” – EliteProspects 2025 NHL Draft Guide

“Dervin was a dominant offensive force at the U18 prep level with 92 points in 61 games, posting 1.83 completed passes per game that led directly to Grade “A” scoring chances. His puck processing, anticipation, and playmaking instincts are legitimate assets, and he shows poise in handling pressure both off the rush and in-zone. His high-end loose puck recoveries (3.2 per game) at the U18 level are an indicator of both skill and effort—he’s around the puck consistently, with soft hands and good balance through traffic.” – Neutral Zone Scouting

“His pass completion percentage in the OHL (84%) and especially in U18 (80%) are both below expectations for a high-skill forward—suggesting a tendency to force plays and expose the puck while under pressure. His low penalty differential (0.07 drawn/game) and physical outputs (0.29 hits/game in OHL, 0.71 in U18) point to a need to improve his physical engagement and willingness to battle through contact.” – Neutral Zone Scouting

Strengths

Puck protection

Shooting

Size

Faceoffs

Back-checking

Skating

Under Construction/Improvements to Make

Physicality

Passing

Forechecking

NHL Potential

I can see Dervin finding a spot on an NHL roster if he can prove his offensive production as his career develops. His move to the NCAA is a good one, with fewer games, but tighter, more defensive matchups compared to the OHL. That structure should help him develop in the right areas. If he can improve his forechecking, passing efficiency, and physical play, he could find himself filling a bottom-six or middle-six role at the NHL level someday.

Risk/Reward Analysis

Risk – 3.75/5, Reward – 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 7.5/10, Defense – 6.5/10

Awards/Achievements

HEO U15 Most Assists (34)

Interviews/Links

Kieren Dervin Stats

Videos

