Montreal Canadiens Should Trade up in Round 1 of the 2025 NHL Draft

The Montreal Canadiens are in an enviable position. Thanks to some smart trades and asset management, they hold two first-round picks at 16 and 17, two second-round picks, and three third-round selections in the upcoming NHL Draft. That’s seven picks in the first three rounds, more than enough draft capital to make noise on draft day.

Should they sit tight and let the draft play out, or should they be bold and move up to grab a game-changing prospect? For a team that’s been steadily rebuilding and accumulating talent, the time might be right to shift from quantity to quality. Here’s why the Canadiens should trade up in the first round.

Canadiens Have the Picks to Move Up

It’s a numbers game. With seven picks in the top 100, including back-to-back selections in the middle of the first round, should we expect management to draft seven new players and give them all contracts or development spots in an already-loaded system? Maybe not.

The Canadiens have been drafting and developing at a high level for the past few years, and the results are starting to show. But at some point, the sheer number of picks becomes less valuable than what they can do with them. Packaging two picks, for example, pick 17 and one of their second-rounders, could move them into the top 12, depending on how the board plays out. If Montreal scouts have identified a player in that group they’re particularly high on, why sit back and hope he falls? They have the assets to get him.

Canadiens Should Choose Quality Over Quantity

Montreal doesn’t need more “maybe” prospects. They already have a deep pool of young players with NHL potential, including David Reinbacher, Owen Beck, Joshua Roy, Logan Mailloux, Sean Farrell, Jacob Fowler and more. At this point, they need more players with the upside to push into top-six or top-four roles.

Carter Bear, Everett Silvertips (Photo credit: Evan Morud)

By trading up, the Canadiens would give themselves a better shot at landing one of the more dynamic or complete players in the draft. Prospects like Carter Bear, Caleb Desnoyers, or Lynden Lakovic, all projected to go ahead of the Habs’ current picks, could bring elements that are harder to find later in the draft. These prospects are difference-makers, not just depth adds. If the Canadiens believe one of them can become a foundational piece, then aggressively trying to land one is not just smart – it’s necessary.

Canadiens Should Choose ‘Their Guy’

The Draft is often unpredictable. Sometimes players fall, but just as often, a surprise pick or two throws the board off completely. That’s the danger in standing still. The Canadiens would be putting their fate in someone else’s hands. But they have positioned themselves well enough to flip that script.

This is the perfect year for management to secure the player they want. Other teams may not have the draft capital or flexibility to maneuver. Montreal does.

It’s also a question of philosophy. Some teams like to collect as many picks as possible and let the chips fall where they may. But Montreal isn’t in the early rebuild phase anymore. They’re becoming competitive. Now is the time to shift from collecting pieces to plugging in the final, high-end additions that can eventually push them into playoff contention.

Targeting “their guy” with confidence would indicate that the organization is taking the next step from patient rebuilders to proactive contenders. Trading up doesn’t mean trading recklessly. General Manager Kent Hughes and President Jeff Gorton have a strong track record of measured decision-making since taking over. Any trade-up would be calculated and only done if they truly believe the player they’re targeting has significant upside.

So, if there’s a move to be made, and if there’s a player they believe can shape the team’s future, they should go for it. They have the picks. They have the foundation. Now it’s time to make that bold move that accelerates the climb.