Lynden Lakovic Is a Perfect First-Round Target for the Canadiens in the 2025 NHL Draft

With the NHL Combine underway and the 2025 NHL Entry Draft quickly approaching, the focus now shifts to prospect evaluations and organizational planning for the Montreal Canadiens. Holding the 16th and 17th overall picks in the first round, the Habs are in an enviable position. With a strong core already in place and a deep pool of prospects, the Canadiens will look to add some more talent to this pipeline. One player who stands out as a good match for Montreal is Lynden Lakovic, a skilled, physically imposing forward from the Moose Jaw Warriors who has all the tools to thrive in Montreal.

A Closer Look at Lakovic

Lakovic may not be the most talked-about name in this draft class, but that could change soon. The 18-year-old forward stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs around 190 pounds, giving him the kind of frame that NHL teams covet, especially come playoff time. But Lakovic isn’t just size, he brings skill, vision, and an ability to rise in big moments.

Lynden Lakovic, Team CHL (Eric Young / CHL)

In 47 regular season games in the Western Hockey League with the Warriors, Lakovic posted an impressive 27 goals and 31 assists. During the 2024 Playoffs, he had a solid postseason performance, helping guide Moose Jaw to the WHL Championship. He became a clutch performer, tallying three overtime game-winning goals. When the stakes were high, Lakovic delivered.

That ability to produce under pressure is no small feat for a draft-eligible forward. It shows a level of poise and confidence that teams seek in players they hope will one day be difference-makers at the NHL level.

The Skill to Match the Size

What makes Lakovic especially intriguing is how he marries his imposing physical stature with hockey intelligence and offensive creativity. While many bigger players rely primarily on brute force, Lakovic is much more nuanced. He sees the game a step ahead of many of his peers and reacts quickly to developing plays. This high-level processing makes him an excellent playmaker.

When he has the puck on his stick, Lakovic uses his long reach and upper-body strength to protect it. His ability to buy time and create opportunities makes him a versatile offensive weapon. Whether setting up a teammate or getting into position for a quality scoring chance, Lakovic consistently shows an awareness of the ice that’s rare for someone his age and size.

There’s still room for growth in his game, but this is common in development for young players. What matters is that Lakovic has shown clear progress in his game throughout his draft year.

Why Lakovic Fits in Montreal

If the Canadiens learned anything from their short playoff appearance this season, it’s that they need more size and strength up front, particularly in the middle six. The postseason isn’t just about skill, it’s about winning battles along the boards, maintaining possession under pressure, and thriving in high-traffic areas. Lakovic checks all those boxes, and he does so with a layer of skill that keeps defences honest.

At 6-foot-4, he adds a physical dimension to a forward group that features plenty of smaller, skilled players like Cole Caufield, Alex Newhook, and Brendan Gallagher. While Juraj Slafkovsky brings some size and power to the top six, there’s a clear need for more players who can grind it out physically while still contributing offensively. Lakovic could develop into that exact player, a smart, skilled, middle-six forward who shows up in big moments and adds playoff-style depth.

It’s worth noting that Lakovic could be off the board by the time the Canadiens are on the clock at 16. However, they are well-positioned to make a move. With multiple picks in the first three rounds, they could realistically package assets to trade up if they believe Lakovic is the right fit, and they absolutely should.

General manager Kent Hughes and vice president Jeff Gorton have shown a willingness to move decisively when they believe in a player, and this would be a worthy swing. The Canadiens have built one of the NHL’s best prospect pipelines and now need to refine that with players who bring a complete mix of tools, IQ, and impact. Lakovic fits that mold perfectly.

Every draft class presents hidden gems and players whose value becomes clearer with time. Lakovic might be one of those players; he’s already shown he can score, lead, and perform under pressure. For a team like Montreal, building toward long-term contention, adding a player like him would be a step in the right direction.

Whether they stay at 16 or make a move up the board, the Canadiens should strongly consider making Lakovic their guy.