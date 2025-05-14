Max Psenicka – 2025 NHL Entry Draft Prospect Profile

Max Psenicka

2024-25 Team: Portland Winterhawks (WHL)

Date of Birth: Jan. 18, 2007

Place of Birth: Praha, CZE

Ht: 6-foot-4 Wt: 185 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Defenseman

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible

Rankings

Max Psenicka began his hockey career climbing up the ranks of Czechia’s junior hockey system, working his way through HC Slavia Praha’s U17 and U20 teams before taking a big step to North America in 2024-25.

His early years saw gradual improvement each season, starting with just three games for HC Slavia Praha U17 in 2021-22, where he picked up one assist. The following season, he played twenty-eight games, putting up three goals and twelve assists (fifteen points), then added one assist in eight playoff games. He also saw brief time at the U20 level, scoring once in two appearances, getting his first taste of older competition.

By 2023-24, he took on a bigger role, playing thirty-nine games for Slavia U17, posting ten goals and twenty-five assists (thirty-five points). In the playoffs, he added four points in six games, continuing to grow his all-around game, offensively and defensively. He also made a couple of appearances with Slavia’s U20 team, scoring twice in two games. At the international level, he skated in eight games for Czechia’s U17 squad, where he recorded three assists.

This past season was a turning point in his young career. He started the year with HC Plzeň U20, playing twenty games and putting up three goals and eight assists (eleven points). He also suited up for Plzeň’s senior team, playing sixteen games and scoring two goals.

But the biggest shift came when he made his Western Hockey League (WHL) debut with the Portland Winterhawks in late January 2025, later scoring his first WHL goal on February 28th.

CZECH MATE ♟️



Max Pšenička scored his first WHL goal ‼️ pic.twitter.com/MMxObfMK31 — Portland Winterhawks (@pdxwinterhawks) March 1, 2025

Psenicka was originally drafted by the Kelowna Rockets in the 2024 Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Import Draft, selected 32nd overall, but his rights were later traded to the Portland Winterhawks on October 19, 2024. Joining Portland midseason, he played twenty-four regular-season games, finishing with one goal and six assists (seven points) as he adjusted to the style of North American hockey.

In the playoffs, he stepped up his contributions, adding one goal and seven assists (eight points) in eighteen games as Portland advanced to the Western Conference Finals. The Winterhawks were ultimately swept by the Spokane Chiefs, who are now battling the mighty Medicine Hat Tigers for a shot at the CHL Memorial Cup.

Despite the late-season transition, Psenicka adjusted fast to the WHL style, showing confidence pushing the puck up the ice with a very fast Portland squad, mostly paired with the veteran Ryder Thompson. On the back end, he is solid defensively, blocking shots, back-checking hard, and showing great offensive awareness, too. Portland is losing a lot of its top players, including Kyle Chyzowski, Ryder Thompson, Tyson Jugnauth, Diego Buttazzoni, and Josh Zakreski, with many guys moving on to the pros or NCAA.

Next season, they’ll be a young team, and Psenicka has the chance to be an important part of it as they look to remain competitive in the Western Conference

Max Psenicka – NHL Draft Projection

Psenicka is expected to go late second round to the late third round in this year’s draft. As an 18-year-old defenseman, he’s a player I’d take a serious look at if I were an NHL general manager, mainly because of his upside on both ends of the ice. If I had to guess, I’d say he lands early third round.

Quotables

“Psenicka is a tall, right-handed defenseman who defends well but has shown some good offensive instincts. He’s consistently involved in the offensive play due to his mobility and his comfort with carrying the puck up ice to start a rush, indicating that he has the potential to contribute more.” – Kareem Elshafey, FCHockey

“Active player in all three zones offensively, makes quick decisions with the puck, but doesn’t hesitate to pull it back when his passing lane disappears. Can fumble the puck at times, but this is not something that is uncommon for a player of his age and height, using a long stick; he makes enough good plays with the puck that these instances don’t worry me about his ability to get better as he ages and gets used to his big body.” – NHLDRAFTREPORTS.COM

“Max Psenicka is a towering, right-shot defenseman whose game revolves around his ability to use his size and reach effectively on both sides of the puck in all three zones. While his mobility and puck-moving skills are still developing, Psenicka’s commitment to defensive structure, physicality, and compete level make him an intriguing long-term prospect.” – Neutral Zone

Strengths

Two-way defenseman

Size

Speed

Shot blocking

Passing

Solid on power-play

Checks hard

Under Construction/Improvements to Make

Strength

Offensive production

Puck handling

NHL Potential

Psenicka has plenty of NHL potential, but he’ll need to improve his puck-handling skills as he continues to develop. His size compared with speed already gives him an edge, but he has to learn how to play within his frame and build more strength at 6-foot-4. If he can add some offensive production, there’s no reason he can’t become a full-time NHL defenseman down the road.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 2.5/5, Reward – 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 5.5/10, Defense – 8/10

Awards/Achievements

QC Int PW Champion

Max Psenicka Stats

WHL: Max Psenicka – Neutral Zone – Men’s

Videos

