Miami RedHawks Commit Ryder Thompson Ready to Bring Fresh Defensive Approach to Oxford

Miami University (OH) RedHawks‘ commit Ryder Thompson, a defensive defenseman from Russell, Manitoba, is ready to bring a fresh face to Oxford in the fall. Thompson has spent the past four seasons with the Portland Winterhawks in the Western Hockey League (WHL), emerging as a reliable two-way defenseman capable of making an impact in all three zones.

In the 2023-24 season, he scored 12 goals and 24 points in 67 games, finishing with an impressive plus-35 rating, proving his effectiveness at both ends of the ice. In 2024-25, he followed up with nine goals and 23 points in 67 regular-season games, again being a key contributor on Portland’s blue line.

Portland’s playoff run came to a disappointing end recently – they were swept by the Spokane Chiefs in the Western Conference Final. Thompson played in all 18 playoff games, finishing with one goal and seven points. Though the outcome wasn’t what Portland had hoped for, having players like Thompson, who are used to deep playoff runs, is always a plus for a program looking to get back on track.

Miami’s Roster Overhaul

Coming off their worst season in program history, Miami finished with a 3-28-3 record and went winless in NCHC play. Only a handful of players will be returning for the 2025-26 campaign after a roster overhaul. However, Miami is bringing in a wave of high-end recruits, including Artemi Nizameyev, David Deputy, and Kocha Delic—prolific scorers from the Ontario Hockey League and United States Hockey League. Transfers such as 30-point scorer Matteo Giampa (Canisius) and Vladislav Lukashevich (Michigan State) will round out the roster.

Related: Artemi Nizameyev – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Anthony Noreen has been tasked with turning the program around after becoming head coach in April 2024, aiming to restore Miami’s past success. The RedHawks have reached 12 NCAA tournaments in program history, making two Frozen Fours, including a heartbreaking loss in the 2009 National Championship Game to Boston University.

If Noreen hopes to build a winning program again, improving Miami’s defensive play is a must, and Thompson should be a big part of that equation.

Thompson Provides Defensive Boost

Last season, Miami allowed 143 goals, ranking second-worst in college hockey, behind only Mercyhurst (150 goals allowed). Their special teams also struggled, with a penalty kill success rate of 77.3% on the year, one of the worst in the NCHC.

That’s where Thompson’s defense-first mindset comes in. The Winterhawks’ blueliner has been important on the top penalty-killing unit, where he’s made his mark blocking shots and shutting down scoring chances from many of the WHL’s top scorers. Beyond his defensive strengths, Thompson is also a well-rounded presence in all three zones, able to lead the power play from the blue line, move the puck efficiently, and create scoring opportunities as a solid passer.

“Ryder is a proven leader and winner who has played a major role for the Portland Winterhawks for the past four seasons,” Noreen said. “We are thrilled to have him join us here at Miami University and believe he will impact our culture and on-ice play immediately.”

Ryder Thompson, Portland Winterhawks (Photo credit: Keith Dwiggins)

On top of that, he has a hard, accurate slap shot from the blue line, giving Miami an extra offensive weapon from the back end—something the RedHawks desperately lacked last season.

“Yeah, Coach Anthony and Coach David, they both reached out to me and complimented me as a player, giving reasons why I should consider Miami in the first place,” Thompson said of the recruiting process. “They took the time to do a couple of Zoom calls with me and my family, answering all the questions we had and making us feel really welcomed throughout the process.”

“They really sold me on Miami as a place where I could grow as a person and also as a hockey player. I just really liked and appreciated the culture they preached there—the brotherhood—and as soon as I got off the calls with them and talked with my family, it just felt like Miami was the right place for me to go. Not just a place where I could grow as a person but also develop as a hockey player and hopefully continue my career there and beyond. Overall, just super exciting.”

Miami struggled last season without a true 200-foot defenseman, a blueliner who could play in all situations. Thompson is ready to fill that role.

“Yeah, I would say I’m a little bit more of a defensive-minded defenseman. I like to take care of my own zone first—I take a lot of pride in my defending,” he said. “I know Miami didn’t really have a true 200-foot defenseman this past season, and that’s something I want to bring. I take pride in being responsible in all areas of the ice—being able to defend, make smart plays in transition, and help push the puck up the ice.”

His two-way ability will be important for competing in the NCHC, widely regarded as the best conference in college hockey, where elite programs like Denver, North Dakota, and defending national champion Western Michigan demand the highest level of play.

“I think the biggest thing they’ve been preaching is just not being satisfied—that’s the best way I could put it,” Thompson added. “They’re really determined to turn things around, and they say that I’m a guy who can come in right away and help, both with my character and my play.”

Thompson Looking Ahead

Thompson is looking to study something business-related at Miami’s Farmer School of Business. Also, he plans on visiting Oxford, Ohio, this summer to get a feel for the campus and settle in.

Steve “Coach” Cady Arena – Oxford, Ohio (Photo credit: Héctor Urcia)

With Miami looking to return to the national spotlight, Thompson has the chance to immediately impact a program looking to continue their rebuild. His ability to block shots, lead the penalty kill, set up plays with strong passing, and be a reliable presence in all three zones should help bring much-needed stability to Miami’s defensive core.

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter