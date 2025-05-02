NHL Rumors: Rangers, Lightning, Devils, Ducks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the New York Rangers officially hired Mike Sullivan as their next head coach. But, are rumors that John Tortorella might also be joining the organization accurate? It’s the second time Torts’ name has come up in connection to the team. Meanwhile, is Jon Cooper leaving the Tampa Bay Lightning and eyeing a job with the Utah Hockey Club? Finally, the Anaheim Ducks have cast a wide net in their search for a coach, with some interesting names being interviewed for the job.

Sullivan Hired by Rangers, Tortorella Not Being Hired

Following confirmation that Mike Sullivan was hired as the next head coach of the New York Rangers, it was said that the Rangers also wanted to bring in Tortorella. On Thursday, several reports hinted that Tortorella would be joining the team. Those reports have now shifted and Tortorella is not part of the plan after all.

John Tortorella, Philadelphia Flyers head coach (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The initial report regarding Tortorella came about a week ago. Not much came of it. On Thursday, Emily Kaplan got the ball rolling again. But, on Friday, Kaplan wrote, “John Tortorella did speak with the Rangers but will not be re-joining after all. Believe Sullivan’s contract is for five years – and is the highest annual salary for a coach in NHL history.” Arthur Staple noted, “Not sure if this is out there yet, but seems as though the Tortorella-to-#NYR thing isn’t true. He won’t be on Mike Sullivan’s staff as far as I know.” TSN’s Darren Dreger writes, “Some speculation around Torts joining Sully on the NYR bench. I don’t believe there’s anything to that.”

** Interesting Note: Pierre LeBrun reports that the New Jersey Devils made a run at Mike Sullivan last season. He wrote, “A year ago, the Devils made a play for Mike Sullivan but he wasn’t ready to leave Pittsburgh yet. Timing is everything, as the rival Rangers get him a year later. Devils are happy with Sheldon Keefe, don’t get me wrong, but it’s still interesting how it played out.”

Jon Cooper Staying with the Lightning Next Season

Elliotte Friedman is reporting that the Tampa Bay Lightning have addressed rumors of Jon Cooper leaving the organization and potentially joining up with the Uta Hockey Club as early as the 2026-27 season. While that could technically happen, it was confirmed that he will not be leaving Tampa any sooner.

Friedman writes, “TB GM Julien BriseBois said Jon Cooper — believed to be under contract for one more season — returns as coach next season.” Cooper spoke with the media on Friday and said, “It’s hard to see myself being anywhere else.”

Ducks Casting Wide Net in Coaching Search

Pierre LeBrun offered an update on Thursday when it came to the Ducks and their search for a head coach. He wrote, “Hearing Ducks have interviewed Jay Woodcroft. Also hear Ducks GM Pat Verbeek recently met with David Carle. Believe Anaheim has also made contact with Mike Sullivan. As reported by others, Joel Quenneville will soon get a second interview. Other names in mix. Wide search by Ducks.”