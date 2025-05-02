Hockey Analyst Calls for Maple Leafs to Start Woll Over Stolarz vs. Panthers

As the Toronto Maple Leafs prepare for a second-round showdown against the Florida Panthers, the most pressing question isn’t about Auston Matthews or the top line — it’s about which of the two Maple Leafs’ goalies should man the crease. After a hard-fought six-game series win over the Ottawa Senators, veteran analyst Nick Kypreos believes it’s time for head coach Craig Berube to make a decisive shift between the pipes.

In a postgame appearance on Sportsnet Central, Kypreos didn’t hesitate: “I go to Joseph Woll in Game 1.” Here’s a breakdown of his key points and the reasoning behind this call.

Stolarz Showed Signs of Fatigue Late in Round 1

Anthony Stolarz was solid through most of the series, making key saves when needed. But as Kypreos noted, his game began to slip in the latter stages. Fatigue — both physical and mental — seemed to be setting in.

In the video, Kypreos noted, “He looked a little tired towards the latter part of this series. The body language was nowhere near where it needed to be.”

That fatigue was especially noticeable in Stolarz’s movement and posture. His posture demonstrated slouched shoulders, slower recoveries, and a tendency to drop early. For Kypreos, those are signs a goaltender is running on fumes.

Perron Goal Was a Turning Point in Kypreos’ Thinking

While the Maple Leafs closed out the Senators in six games, one moment stuck with Kypreos. That was the third-period goal Stolarz gave up to David Perron. He called it a “very bad goal” and pointed out how Stolarz went down too early, leaving the top of the net wide open.

Anthony Stolarz, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

For Kypreos, “That’s a goal we didn’t necessarily see all season long from him. He’s down too early in RVH, and it leaves way too much net up top.”

In modern goaltending, the RVH (Reverse Vertical-Horizontal) technique is common but often criticized for precisely this issue, mainly when used mechanically or with poor timing. Kypreos red-flagged it for the technique and how it reflected Stolarz’s state of mind and conditioning.

This Isn’t a Panic Move for the Maple Leafs — It’s a Reset

Kypreos clarified that the choice to start Woll over Stolarz isn’t about throwing the first-round starter under the bus. It’s about managing the position intelligently.

“He’s (Stolarz) in an area he’s never been before,” Kypreos said. “Now’s the time to look at Joseph Woll and say: we’ve done it all season long with two quality goaltenders.”

Playoff pressure is different — every goal is magnified, every decision second-guessed. If Stolarz is showing wear after Round 1, then managing his workload isn’t reactionary — it’s strategic.

Woll Brings Energy and a Clean Slate

Woll hasn’t played in this year’s playoffs yet, but Kypreos believes that’s exactly why he’s the right choice to start Game 1 against the Panthers. As Kypreos noted, “I want Joseph Woll’s energy — he’s going to get shot out of a cannon in Game 1.”

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Woll has proven himself during the regular season and brings the poised, explosive goaltending style that could disrupt Florida’s rhythm early. More importantly, he’s rested, fresh, and mentally clear — something Stolarz no longer appears to be. The fact is that, if Kypreos is right, while Stolarz has been great, he needs a break.

The Bottom Line: It’s Woll Time

Kypreos isn’t advocating for a permanent switch — he’s calling for smart rotation. The Maple Leafs relied on a two-goalie tandem all season long. That goalie depth is a strength, not a luxury. Stolarz helped the Maple Leafs survive the first round. It might be time for Woll to help them win the second.

The bottom line? Give Stolarz a rest. Use it to recharge the Maple Leafs’ crease. And ride the momentum that Woll brings into Game 1.