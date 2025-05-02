Avalanche Forward Gabriel Landeskog Named Bill Masterton Trophy Finalist

Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog has been named a finalist for the Bill Masterton Trophy, along with Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury and Columbus Blue Jackets forward Sean Monahan. The Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy is presented annually to the “player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.” The winner is selected in a poll of the Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA) members at the end of the regular season.

O Captain! Our Captain! pic.twitter.com/xieJ19lf8L — x – Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) May 2, 2025

After years of rehabilitation, Landeskog reached a significant milestone by making his American Hockey League (AHL) debut on a conditioning assignment with the Colorado Eagles on April 11. The 32-year-old captain of the Avalanche had not played since June 26, 2022, when he played what was his last game in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, which ended in a 2-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning. He missed the entire 2022-23 season due to knee surgery and subsequently underwent cartilage transplant surgery, which caused him to miss both the 2023-24 season and the 2024-25 regular season.

His challenging rehabilitation journey, along with the associated mental hurdles, was documented in a five-part series titled “A Clean Sheet,” which was released in March. During the playoffs against the Dallas Stars in Round 1, Landeskog made an impact with one goal and three assists, totaling four points in four games since his return to action. He has played a key role in helping the Avalanche force a Game 7.