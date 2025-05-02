Qualities the Blackhawks Need From Their Next Head Coach

The Chicago Blackhawks‘ head coaching search got very interesting over the last week. They hit a snag when insider Elliotte Friedman reported that their top candidate, David Carle from the University of Denver, had withdrawn from Chicago’s coaching search.

But the good news is, the Blackhawks have a lot of options to choose from as others are available, such as Rick Tocchet (Vancouver Canucks) and Jay Woodcroft (Edmonton Oilers). There is a lot of glitz associated with the various coaches available. But what do the Hawks need in a coach to progress?

What Davidson and Blackhawks Are Seeking

Here is what we know. General manager Kyle Davidson said in his exit interview on April 17 that they will remain open-minded about potential coaching candidates to see who could be a fit, whether it’s internal or external. Interim head coach Anders Sorensen remains in the mix, as well.

Here’s another thing to keep in mind. The Hawks have been trying to forge a team identity for a few years now. Back in January, Captain Nick Foligno had said a goal for the second half of the season was to establish an identity. According to Connor Bedard, they think they may have found it: speed.

With that, let’s look at the team itself. When looking at the Blackhawks’ position, they finished second-worst in the NHL (again!), and they are a very young team. When their season ended, they had 17 players on the roster aged 25 and younger. Obviously, that might not be the case next season, but either way, the youth movement will continue. While they do, they need all the guidance they can get as they learn to navigate and succeed in the NHL.

Successful Coaching Tactics a Reminder for Blackhawks

Every coaching candidate is unique and can bring desirable qualities to a club, whether it’s experience with young, rebuilding rosters, or Stanley Cup rings. But something to think about is what works in the NHL today. Not every coach is built the same on their team, and not every team responds to the same tactics used on other squads.

However, one thing that seems key in the modern NHL is communication. Emily Kaplan of ESPN did a feature highlighting recent successful coaching tactics, with some NHL coaches noting that players respond to positivity and transparency.

Let’s apply it to this season. Spencer Carbery (Washington Capitals) has turned last season’s Wild Card group into the second-best team in the NHL. He is a potential Jack Adams “Coach of the Year” Award winner. Forward Taylor Raddysh said of his coach, “Day 1, the communication was there: what he sees me doing, the way he wants me to play, the way he feels like I will have success playing. You know what your job is, you come here every day and work.”

Or Jim Montgomery. He was hired by the St. Louis Blues midseason. Since then, the Blues became the “10th team in NHL history to qualify for the playoffs after being eight or more points out with 26 or less regular-season games to go.” What made the difference? Communication.

According to Blues Captain Brayden Schenn, “He’s a very good communicator. “He’s a guy that brings presence into your locker room with also some light heartedness or some humility, to let guys enjoy going to the rink. You get some of that, and at the same time, it’s intense, and he gets the most out of his players.”

Communication could be a quality for Chicago to hone in on. For the record, Foligno called Sorensen a “great communicator” in his exit interview.

Anders Sorensen, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images)

You could also look at the Blackhawks’ newfound identity of team speed. Should that be something Chicago should consider when looking for a coach? Someone who is used to coaching high tempo? Maybe. But that can be tricky, as each coach has different systems, and other identities can also be established through those systems. However, it certainly wouldn’t hurt, either.

Considering where the Blackhawks are, they can’t afford not to hire the right person. They need to get out of the league basement, and if they get it wrong, nothing else will matter. It will either set them back or move them forward.

Look at the Montreal Canadiens, a team that was a surprise to many that made the playoffs. Brendan Gallagher noted, “As a group, our belief starts with Marty [Martin St. Louis]. This doesn’t happen without his belief; it’s amazing how he gets guys to buy into his message. We’re buying in and see results and that’s not going to change.”

That sentiment is an excellent reminder of how coaches impact success.

You could say the Hawks possibly need more intensity, as their previous two coaches, Sorensen and Luke Richardson, were more even-keeled. You could say they would benefit from a coach with experience or one who can relate to the younger core. The list of qualities is endless, but it all comes down to the right fit. The coach who wants to lead them. Someone who inspires them. Chicago may not be a fit for everyone, as rebuilds are not without challenges, even with the optimism of their up-and-coming talent.

Yet, there will be a voice behind the bench, whether it’s Sorensen or someone else. If anything, the Hawks have surely taken note of what has worked and what the team needs. Now, they need to emphasize it.