2025 NHL Entry Draft – Top 10 Centers

The 2025 NHL Entry Draft is right around the corner, so it is time to start breaking down who some of the top options are. When looking at centers, some excellent players are expected to go in the first half of the first round, led by the consensus top prospects, Michael Misa and James Hagens. The following list is based on NHL Central Scouting’s 2025 Draft Prospect Final Rankings.

10. Jack Nesbitt, C, Windsor Spitfires (WHL)

Central Scouting Ranking: 15th (NA Skaters)

Jack Nesbitt stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs 185 pounds, making him a prototypical shutdown center with a blend of size, skating ability, and a developing offensive skill set. He effectively uses his frame to protect the puck and win battles along the boards. Nesbitt is a powerful skater with good agility and edge work who generates scoring opportunities through strong hockey IQ and positioning. His wrist shot is powerful and deceptive, and he consistently displays a high level of competitiveness when battling for possession.

Nesbitt excels in two-way play, positioning himself well defensively and effectively forechecking. Nesbitt shares similar strengths in defensive play and offensive contribution to Jordan Staal of the Carolina Hurricanes. With the potential to play in the NHL, his shooting efficiency and physical development will be key. While he may not have elite offensive potential, his ability to be a shutdown center, combined with his size, makes him an intriguing prospect for teams drafting between the 16th and 26th picks.

9. Theo Stockselius, C, Djurgårdens IF J20 (J20 Nationell)

Central Scouting Ranking: 13th (EU Skaters)

Theo Stockselius is a skilled center known for his high hockey IQ and puck anticipation. He has the potential to be an effective two-way player, utilizing his size and smooth skating ability. However, to reach his full NHL potential, he must improve his physicality, faceoff efficiency, and shot generation.

Projected as a middle-six center, Stockselius can thrive in various situations if he develops the areas that limit his impact. He demonstrates strong hockey sense, utilizing his ability to change angles and speeds to anticipate his opponent’s movements. Standing 6-foot-2, he has the size to be a physical presence and, with proper strength development, could become an effective power-forward-type center. His skating skills also support his contributions in transition and defense.

8. Martin Brady, C, Soo Greyhounds (OHL)

Central Scouting Ranking: 11th (NA Skaters)

Martin Brady is a skilled two-way center known for his strong physical play and reliable scoring. He works hard, understands the game well, and adapts quickly, making him a valuable prospect for NHL teams seeking a complete player who can contribute in all areas of the game. Brady plays a power-forward style, excelling in puck battles and creating offense with his strength, determination, and willingness to play in challenging situations. He brings an impressive work ethic and a physical edge to every game, finishing checks, fighting hard along the boards, and playing tough to set the tone.

Brady shows great awareness of the ice, makes smart choices, and reads plays effectively. He supports his teammates, communicates well, and knows when to push forward or change the pace of the game. He is skilled at cycling the puck, utilizing his strength to protect it and keep plays alive. On defense, he is dependable in his zone and able to disrupt plays with his stick, positioning, and physical play. He understands how to maintain an advantage during wall battles and when defending against plays in the mid-slot. He is trusted with penalty-killing duties, does well in defensive zone faceoffs, and always works hard to backcheck and recover pucks.

7. Roger McQueen, C, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

Central Scouting Ranking: 8th (NA Skaters)

Roger McQueen is an intense right-handed center who has a great mix of size, skill, and potential. He stands out at the junior level, especially when playing near the net and during cycling plays, making him an exciting prospect for the 2025 NHL Draft. McQueen has a direct playing style, a quick shot release, and a strong physical presence.

At 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds, he effectively uses his size to block goaltenders, protect the puck, and win battles along the boards. His quick release enables him to shoot powerfully, especially for quick goals near the net. McQueen excels at protecting the puck, utilizing his body and reach to keep it in tight situations.

If you missed Roger McQueen’s goal last night, boy are you going to want to see this! I think we have our goal of the year! #2025nhldraft pic.twitter.com/ZAaqSpMKNn — Brandon Wheat Kings (@bdnwheatkings) March 23, 2025

He has excellent positioning at the crease, anticipating rebounds and deflections to create scoring chances. He demonstrates strong backchecking habits and communicates effectively with his defensemen, which reflects his strong teamwork skills. He is willing to help his defense in their zone instead of focusing solely on offense. Additionally, he is a reliable option for breakouts and shows good awareness in man-to-man coverage.

6. Caleb Desnoyers, C, Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

Central Scouting Ranking: 7th (NA Skaters)

Caleb Desnoyers is a strong player. He can still gain weight at 6-foot-2 and 172 pounds, but he is beginning to utilize his strength effectively. He has a strong scoring ability, having scored 42 goals this season. Scoring and creating chances are key parts of his game. His most significant strength is his playmaking. Desnoyers has good passing skills and quickly gives the puck to his teammates. He often finds them in good spots on the ice, which shows in his high number of assists this season. His passing is clever; he fakes one way with his feet while setting up a teammate in another direction. Like other skilled players, Desnoyers can recognize and effectively utilize passing lanes.

Desnoyers is also strong along the boards. He knows how to protect the puck and win battles for it. He is not afraid to take hits to keep plays alive. He uses smart moves when coming off the wall, making it hard for defenders to stop him. Another strong point of Desnoyers’ game is his patience. He has good speed, even if it is not explosive. He knows when to be fast but does not always rush. Instead, he patiently builds up to the play he wants to make. His ability to stay with plays in the offensive zone makes him a strong cycle player. His determination helps him adjust after initial scoring chances, keeping plays going in the offensive zone.

5. Jake O’Brien, C, Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

Central Scouting Ranking: 4th (NA Skaters)

Jake O’Brien is a smart two-way center with quick thinking and a strong set of skills. He is a good leader both on and off the ice. O’Brien can control the game’s pace, make smart plays with the puck, and focus on defense. These strengths make him a potential top-15 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. He excels in puck possession, forechecking, and creating chances for himself and his teammates.

O’Brien understands the game well. He reads defenses accurately and finds openings with patience and vision. He takes his defensive responsibilities seriously, staying close to opponents during puck battles and quickly helping teammates when needed. He blocks shots, wins puck battles, and transitions from defense to offense with accurate passes. He handles the puck well in tight spaces, using quick hands and a fast stick to create scoring chances.

O’Brien has quick hands and shoots quickly, avoiding extra stickhandling to seize scoring opportunities. He works hard for loose pucks, stays engaged in the game, and pushes through challenges. He plays with intensity, puts the team first, and is willing to engage physically. His leadership improves his teammates’ performance.

4. Milton Gastrin, C/LW, MoDo Hockey (SHL)

Central Scouting Ranking: 3rd (EU Skaters)

Milton Gastrin is a skilled two-way center known for his strong leadership, high hockey IQ, and impressive work ethic. He plays well in all areas of the ice. Defensively, he wins key faceoffs and disrupts opposing plays while also contributing to the offense. His gritty, straightforward playing style and strong effort make him an appealing prospect for NHL teams. Gastrin excels exceptionally well in defensive situations, demonstrating good positional awareness and a commitment to supporting his team, even when he doesn’t score. After winning one, he wins 56% of his faceoffs and stays responsible for his defensive tasks. His ability to stop scoring chances was evident during the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup, where he often faced the opposing team’s top players.

Gastrin leads by example, averaging a tournament-high of 20.8 puck battles per game at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup and winning 53% of them. He may not be very physical, but he uses his size effectively in battles along the boards and in front of the net to shield the puck and create space. His fearless play in scoring areas results in multiple slot shots per game, showing his determination to compete for goals. Gastrin has a powerful stride and good acceleration, helping him keep up with top players and shift smoothly between offense and defense. He consistently produces points, recording 10 points in five games at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup. He excels in straight-line play, driving to the net with determination and positioning himself for quick scoring chances.

3. James Hagens, C, Boston College (NCAA)

Central Scouting Ranking: 3rd (NA Skaters)

James Hagens is a highly skilled offensive player and one of the top prospects for the 2025 NHL Draft. He has a strong understanding of the game, excellent puck skills, and creative playmaking abilities. These strengths enable him to create scoring chances and enhance his teammates’ play. Hagens excels at confusing defenders with his quick skating, clever stick handling, and fast decision-making, making him a vital offensive player. Even though he is smaller and sometimes shows less effort without the puck, he has excellent potential as a game-changing forward.

He creates scoring opportunities with precise and creative passing, easily finding teammates in good positions. Hagens plays at a fast pace, especially in tight situations. His puck-handling skills are impressive; he can keep control under pressure and perform complicated dekes while moving quickly without looking at the puck. He can easily catch and control hard passes, making plays rapidly and effectively.

Hagens can deliver the puck with great precision on his passes, unlike others. He is very agile and has excellent edgework, enabling him to change direction and speed easily. He accelerates quickly and utilizes his quick skating to attack defenders from various angles, constantly adjusting his speed to challenge opponents. This forces defenders to make mistakes while trying to keep up with him. While Hagens has demonstrated his ability to backcheck effectively and position himself well in the defensive zone, he needs to be more consistent in playing center in the NHL. He is also a strong forechecker, using his anticipation and hockey sense to disrupt the other team’s breakouts.

2. Michael Misa, C/LW, Saginaw Spirit (WHL)

Central Scouting Ranking: 2nd (NA Skaters)

Michael Misa is a top offensive player expected to be a top-five pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. He combines strong skating skills, a great understanding of the game, and advanced puck handling to create scoring opportunities. Misa is good at both making plays and scoring goals. He quickly reads the game, makes creative plays, and finds gaps in the defense. Misa is an excellent skater with NHL-level speed, agility, and quickness. He uses his speed to dodge defenders and attack the middle of the ice. His ability to change speed during plays creates space for himself and his teammates.

Michael Misa (2025) has 17 goals in his last 13 games.



57 in 57 on the season. He's gross. pic.twitter.com/vEep32FUHy — Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) March 2, 2025

Misa has great game awareness and makes smart decisions with the puck. He excels at quick passing plays and stays ahead of his opponents. His shot is quick, accurate, and powerful, allowing him to score from close range or long distances. He often changes his shooting angles to confuse goalies. Additionally, Misa plays well on both offense and defense. He is responsible defensively and earns his coaches’ trust in crucial situations, including penalty kills, where he averages 3:00 minutes of ice time per game. He uses the entire ice effectively while comfortably attacking down the middle.

1. Anton Frondell, C, Djurgårdens IF (SHL)

Central Scouting Ranking: 1st (EU Skaters)

Anton Frondell is a skilled forward known for his physical play, intelligence, and talent. He makes an impact in various game situations. Frondell can read the play well and find openings in the defense, making him a regular threat near the goal. He has powerful shots and good puck protection skills. He can create turnovers while forechecking, highlighting his strengths as a modern power forward.

His keen awareness and ability to read plays make him a strong playmaker. He spots gaps in defense, especially during power plays, where he shines as a one-timer option from the weakside dot. Frondell understands the game quickly and reacts well to plays. He is a dangerous scorer with a quick release and a powerful shot, capable of scoring from close range and distance. He also excels at creating scoring opportunities for his teammates even in crowded situations.

He plays well below the faceoff dots, cycling the puck and creating chaos near the net. He uses his size and strength to be noticeable on the ice and takes advantage of scoring chances with his quick stick. On the forecheck, he aggressively tries to cause turnovers and disrupts the other team’s plays. He engages physically in fights near the net and in corners, using his strong movements to get around his opponents after contact. While he may not be the fastest skater in a straight line, his strong stride suggests he will likely get faster over time. He also works hard on defense, showing good skills in backchecking and positioning. He disrupts plays in the defensive zone with his active stick and quick reactions, moving successfully from defense to offense.

This draft features many intriguing centers, ranging from potential superstars to solid two-way players. Any team searching for a center can find exactly what they need in this draft. The only challenge may be whether these players slide far enough down the board to be available when it’s their turn to make a selection.

