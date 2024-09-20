Joseph Woll Poised to Seize Maple Leafs’ Starting Goalie Job

Joseph Woll enters the 2024-25 season with a prime opportunity to establish himself as the Toronto Maple Leafs‘ go-to goaltender. After splitting time with Ilya Samsonov and Martin Jones last season, Woll led Toronto’s trio with a .907 save percentage (SV%). With Samsonov and Jones gone, the door is wide open for Woll to take control. Standing alongside newly signed Stanley Cup winner Anthony Stolarz, Woll is ready to battle for the 1A spot in net and could be set for a breakout season.

Woll, 26, was drafted by the Maple Leafs in the third round of the 2016 NHL Draft. He’s shown steady improvement throughout his professional career. Despite dealing with injuries over the past few seasons, he has demonstrated resilience and earned the confidence of Toronto’s front office, culminating in a three-year contract extension this past summer. With the new season approaching and head coach Craig Berube behind the bench, Woll’s focus is clear: seize the starter role and guide the team through a deep playoff run.

Woll Signed a Big Contract with the Maple Leafs This Offseason

Woll signed a three-year, $10.98 million contract with the Maple Leafs. Give the organization credit. They pointed to Woll as their go-to guy and made a significant commitment to the 25-year-old. The deal, which carries an average annual value of $3.66 million, kicks in during the 2025-26 season, solidifying Woll’s place as a critical part of the Maple Leafs’ future.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Woll impressed during the 2023-24 season, posting a 12-11-1 record with a 2.94 goals-against average (GAA) in 25 games. He further elevated his play in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, going 2-2 with an outstanding 0.86 GAA and .964 SV% in three appearances, showcasing his ability to perform under pressure. There’s every reason to believe that, had he been healthy for Game 7 against the Boston Bruins, the team might have taken the series.

Drafted by Toronto in the third round (No. 62) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Woll has steadily developed into a reliable goalie. Over his short NHL career, he has accumulated a 21-13-1 record with a 2.76 GAA, a .912 SV%, and one shutout in 36 games. His playoff performances have been even more impressive, boasting a 1.78 GAA and .933 SV% over seven postseason games.

Three Reasons Woll Could Have a Standout Season

Here are three reasons why Woll could have a standout season:

Reason One: Woll Will Engage in a Healthy Competition with Anthony Stolarz

Woll finds himself in a competitive tandem situation with Stolarz, who brings a Stanley Cup pedigree from his time with the Florida Panthers. This competition will keep both goalies sharp throughout the season. Neither has a long history of being an unquestioned starter, so the battle for the crease could be friendly but fierce. Woll’s ability to rise to challenges, as seen during his strong postseason performances, could give him an edge in proving he’s ready for a more prominent role.

Anthony Stolarz, Florida Panthers (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

Reason Two: Woll Will Get Increased Workload and Development Opportunities

Last season, Woll played a career-high 25 NHL games. He’s expected to start anywhere from 35 to 50 games this season. This increased workload will allow him to develop his consistency and confidence further. He’s already shown his potential, and with more experience between the pipes, he should be able to solidify his standing as the team’s No. 1 goalie.

Reason Three: Woll Can Take Advantage of Berube’s Focus on Goaltending Stability

New head coach Craig Berube is no stranger to leaning on a reliable goaltender during playoff runs, having guided the St. Louis Blues to a Stanley Cup with Jordan Binnington in 2019. Berube will want stability in the net for the postseason, and one of his goalies might rise to that challenge. Woll’s composure and ability to make key saves in high-danger situations, as evidenced by his .802 SV% in such scenarios last season, put him in a spot to earn Berube’s confidence and potentially grab the starting role for the playoffs.

Woll is entering the prime of his career. With the Maple Leafs in win-now mode, his success will be crucial to the team’s championship aspirations. If he stays healthy and continues developing, he could become Toronto’s top goaltender this season and give the team a strong presence in the crease for years. The competition with Stolarz, his ability to thrive under pressure, and the trust he builds with Berube could be the perfect recipe for Woll to have a breakout year.

The Bottom Line for Woll This Season

The bottom line for Woll this season is clear: he needs to solidify his role as the Maple Leafs’ primary goaltender. With only he and Stolarz as the team’s choices, Woll has a prime opportunity to step up and take on a much larger workload. His strong play last season, particularly in the playoffs, earned him a contract extension. That fact alone signals Toronto’s confidence in his potential.

However, with the addition of Stanley Cup-winning goalie Stolarz, Woll faces healthy competition, and the pressure will be on to stay healthy and maintain consistent play. If Woll can build on his success from last season and continue to develop, he could cement himself as the Maple Leafs’ go-to netminder for the regular season and the playoffs.